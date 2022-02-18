Juvenile for Shooting Threat Against Imperial School

IMPERIAL — A juvenile was arrested, cited and released late Thursday night, Feb. 17 for a shooting threat against students at Frank Wright Middle School that was reported by another juvenile, Imperial police Capt. Max Sheffield said.

Although school went on normal on Friday morning, Feb. 18, Sheffield said, numerous concerned parents were contacting police and the school.

“We started getting calls this morning. We kind of collaborated with the school and decided to put something out to let the public know everyone is safe,” he said.

A “heavier-than-normal” police presence was seen around Frank Wright Middle School to put minds at ease, Sheffield said.

The threat was reported after a youth told their parent about overhearing another child threaten a shooting. The parents contacted Frank Wright officials, which then contacted School Resource Office Octavio Ayala around 8 p.m., as he was working an overtime detail.

Sheffield said Ayala worked quickly and continued the investigate the matter on Friday.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, Sheffield declined to give his age, city of residence or whether he was a student at the middle school.

Sheffield also did not specify the count the youth was arrested for and said that additional counts could come through the course of the investigation.

“The Imperial Police Department takes any and all threats to our schools very serious. We want to assure parents, students, and staff that their safety is our number one priority,” according to a press release.

Anyone with information regarding the threat to Frank Wright Middle School should call 760-355-4327.