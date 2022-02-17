Video courtesy of El Centro Fire Department

EL CENTRO — Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man leave the scene of what looks to be an arson fire of a vacant building in the 400 block of East Ross Avenue in El Centro on Wednesday evening, Feb. 16.

Around 6:30 p.m. El Centro Fire Department crews arrived to a single-story residential/commercial structure fully involved in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 30 minutes of arrival, according to a press release from El Centro fire.

Firefighters remained at the scene for more than two hours to completely extinguish the blaze. Some 12 fire personnel were on site. No mutual aid was requested.

“Eyewitnesses reported a male subject leaving the scene at the time of the incident,” El Centro fire stated in its release. “Fire investigators are looking to identify this person of interest who is described as a thin-built Hispanic male in his mid-30s who was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, black ¾ sleeve shirt, and dark striped sweatpants.”

Anyone who can identify this individual or has information pertinent to the fire is asked to call Fire Battalion Chief Brad Chapin at 760-337-4530. The fire remains under investigation.

El Centro firefighters douse a burning vacant building in the 400 block of East Ross Avenue on Wednesday evening, Feb. 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FIRE DEPARTMENT