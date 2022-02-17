The Tech Behind Salton Sea’s ‘White Gold’ Rush 

SALTON SEA — Most of the world’s lithium is extracted in China, Australia, and the “lithium triangle” of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile in water-intensive, toxic open pit mines.

In short, the bulk of the lithium now being produced employs old-world technologies and produces old-world problems. In the open-air leaching process that is lengthy, damaging to the land, and is using incredible amounts of water favored in the lithium triangle, for example, extracting 1 ton of lithium can use 500,000 gallons of water, enough water for 3,500 people for a year.

Geothermal energy companies at the Salton Sea, however, are rushing to implement lithium-extraction processes that they believe are significantly cleaner and faster than the destructive methods used overseas.

Developers are attempting to prove that it is economically feasible to filter lithium from super-heated brine that is brought to the surface as part of the geothermal energy generation process before the brine is injected back into the ground.

It sounds easy enough: Energy companies have been producing geothermal energy at the Salton Sea for decades. They have figured out how to manage the corrosive nature of the brine. Filtering the lithium should be relatively simple. However, producing lithium from geothermal brine at full commercial scale has proven tricky.

Simbol Materials developed a demonstration plant to extract lithium in the late 2010s. Ultimately, the Simbol Materials plant did become a commercial-scale operation; it closed in 2015 after a company acquisition fell through and the company filed for bankruptcy.

But times have changed. Lithium is a critical ingredient in rechargeable batteries, and demand for the so-called white gold is at record highs.

Crew members in a bucket work on the exploratory drilling rig for Controlled Thermal Resources’ Hell’s Kitchen lithium extraction-geothermal energy project at the southeastern end of the Salton Sea in November. The drilling rig has since been taken down and another will go up next month. | CONTROLLED THERMAL RESOURCES PHOTO

Worldwide demand for lithium is expected to double by 2024 as automakers rush to expand their electric vehicle footprint. Production of the battery metal is set to almost triple by 2025 to more than 1.5 million metric tons, according to S&P Global.

Projected revenues from sales of lithium dwarf revenues of energy sales from geothermal power.

BHE Renewables, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which operates 10 geothermal energy wells at the Salton Sea, was awarded a $6 million grant from the California Energy commission in May 2020 to build a lithium recovery demonstration project at its Calipatria facility.

BHE partnered with Lilac Solutions, an Oakland-based startup backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, for the CEC grant application.

The one-tenth commercial scale lithium recovery demonstration facility will use lithium recovery technology developed by the startup.

Lilac produces ceramic beads which act as an absorptive material. The beads are placed in tanks, and as brine percolates through the beads, lithium is absorbed. Hydrochloric acid is used to flush out the lithium, yielding lithium chloride.

“The tech itself is an ion exchange technology,” said Jonathan Weisgall, vice president of government relations.

“It’s a molecular sieve to capture only the suspended lithium and let other impurities go back in the brine. The brine itself is 25 percent solids. We have to be careful because we don’t want to pull out the other impurities,” he said.

BHE officials hope it will be ready by March 2022. If it is successful, they plan to extract lithium from all 10 of their geothermal plants.

CEC and Lilac have since parted ways, but the latter is still active at the Salton Sea.

In January 2021 BHE Renewables announced a $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for the construction of a demonstration plant to convert lithium chloride into battery-grade lithium hydroxide at its Calipatria facility.

“We hope to start construction (in spring), and to be in service by end of 2022,” Weisgall said. “We then run those for a year, and if all goes well we could begin construction in 2024 of a full-scale commercial project.”

EnergySource’s Hudson Ranch geothermal plant, where a lithium recovery element is being developed, is shown from the air. EnergySource is among three companies developing lithium extraction technology around the Salton Sea. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Controlled Thermal Resources just finished drilling two wells for its geothermal energy plant and lithium recovery facility, which it expects to extract just under 40,000 tons of lithium per year.

The company has had some high-profile successes: It signed a power purchase agreement with the Imperial Irrigation District in January 2020 for 40 megawatts of geothermal energy, and in July 2021 announced a deal with General Motors to supply the automaker with lithium from the company’s Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power development, located in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field, once it begins operations in 2024.

Hell’s Kitchen is to be the first new geothermal project built at the Salton Sea in 10 years and is the world’s first fully integrated, new geothermal-lithium facility to commence construction, according to CTR.

It’s a lithium extraction facility first and a power plant second, CTR’s Chief Executive Office Rod Colwell said.

The company looked at lithium recovery processes of 16 companies before partnering with Lilac Technologies.

The mechanical processes were similar. All of the vendors used a closed loop system in which the liquid doesn’t come into contact with the atmosphere or ground. They differed in selectivity and the reagents needed to wash the media, Colwell said.

“A lot of companies use aluminum beads. Lilac has a ceramic bead, or media, which has a long life cycle. We expect long thousands of cycles vs. hundreds for aluminum,” Colwell said.

About six years ago, EnergySource partnered with a separate startup company that sought to extract minerals from the geothermal brine produced at the EnergySource Hudson Ranch Power Plant.

When that project failed to come to fruition, EnergySource decided to develop its own mineral recovery technology, which can extract lithium, as well as manganese and zinc, from the brine.

That project continues to advance, and Vincent Signorotti, vice president of resource and real estate assets for EnergySource, said he hopes to be in construction soon.

EnergySource’s process is called Integrated Lithium Absorption and Desorption (ILiAD).

Signorotti declined to discuss how, exactly, the process works. Essentially, ILiAD is a closed system. Spent brine is detoured through the company’s extraction process, which is “next door” to the geothermal energy plant. More than 90 percent of the lithium is harvested, and what’s remaining goes back into the injection well. The process takes about eight to nine hours.

“We think is the most sustainable form of lithium production anywhere in the world, but we haven’t produced a plant yet,” Signorotti said.

“We felt that it was really important to test our tech on actual Salton Sea brine, and that’s what we’ve been doing for the past five years,” Signorotti continued. “We haven’t taken out all the bugs out of the system, but we’re satisfied that we will be able to attract the investment we need. That is largely because we applied it to Salton Sea brine, not synthetic brine in a lab.”