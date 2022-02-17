Imperial Honors its School Resource Officer

IMPERIAL — For School Resource Officer Appreciation Day earlier in the week, the city of Imperial honored its SRO, Octavio Ayala, with words of praise and a surprise visit from his family during the City Council meeting.

Officer Ayala thought he was attending the Imperial county meeting on Wednesday night, Feb. 16, to give an update on the traffic issues around Frank Wright Middle School alongside Imperial police Capt. Max Sheffield.

“So real quick, I kind of brought you here on false pretenses … So yesterday (Tuesday, Feb. 15) was that SRO Appreciation Day, and he’s our SRO, obviously, and we did do a little post, but we had this planned since last week,” Sheffield said during the council meeting. “We didn’t tell him anything.”

Feb. 15 was declared as the first National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day by the National Association of School Resource Officers, encouraging schools and communities to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of SROs throughout the nation.

SROs are law enforcement officers with sworn law enforcement authority, who focus on school-based policing and crisis response. Police departments throughout the country are assigned to work with schools using community-oriented policing concepts.

Imperial School Resource Officer Octavio Ayala (right) and Police Chief Leonard J. Barra (left) watch a video featuring Imperial students thanking Ayala during the Imperial City Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Initially, Ayala was introduced by Sheffield. The SRO began to give his update in front of the City Council when Sheffield quietly snuck to the back of the room and opened a door, letting Ayala’s family in as part of the surprise, then returned to Ayala to let him in on the rouse.

When Ayala looked around the room and saw his family, with big smiles on their faces, he turned back to the council and saw that their previously stern and serious faces had broken into wide smiles as Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale came down from the dais to present Ayala with a certificate of appreciation.

The surprises continued as the council instructed Ayala to look at one of the several screens set up in the council chambers, which started to play a message from the Imperial Unified School District. In the video message, students and faculty from schools throughout Imperial thanked an emotional Ayala for his hard work and dedication to protecting Imperial schools. Among those students thanking him was his own son, Octavio Ayala Jr., who is a 16-year-old junior at Imperial High School.

“It’s huge. I didn’t expect this. (This is) one of those positions that’s very unique, and you make a difference as you try to close that gap between law enforcement and the community,” Officer Ayala said after the presentation. “So to see this, kids being thankful for having an SRO, is pretty awesome. It’s a huge accomplishment.”

Octavio Ayala Jr., who was in attendance at the meeting with the family, shared that he initially found having his father at the school every day awkward, but eventually grew to enjoy having him there.

“It was pretty cool just to see him be up there and not knowing that we were there,” Octavio Jr. said. “That was pretty funny, but it was pretty, pretty awesome to see him get that award.”

Imperial Police Chief Leonard J. Barra described Ayala as a leader in the schools, a team player, and one of the city’s top officers.

“Ayala has been on department for many years, and when he started working at the schools recently, we just knew that he was doing a great job. You go to any teacher, administrators, students, they’ll say nice things about him … There’s just there’s so many things you could say about him,” Barra said. “But you know, one thing I can say is he’s just a great officer. He’s a great team, leader, and he’s a great partner.”