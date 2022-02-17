Calexico Postpones Vote on ARPA Proposals

CALEXICO — A group of community advocates are applauding the city of Calexico’s decision to reconsider its previously recommended uses of its remaining $7.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

For months, various community members have been pushing the city to allocate its ARPA funds in ways that would further promote equity and wellness instead of the traditional uses that the city was proposing.

Their collective efforts appear to have gained traction, since an anticipated vote on the city’s ARPA recommendations was not placed on the agenda for the City Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Indeed, the absence of any such agenda item reflected the city’s further consideration all of the input it had received in recent weeks, City Manager Miguel Figueroa said.

“We take that very seriously and we’re assessing everything that is being proposed,” Figueroa told those attending the meeting.

As part of that evaluation, the city has enlisted the services of its legal counsel as well, Figueroa stated.

Additionally, Figueroa said he is working with Mayor Javier Moreno and the office of Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, to identify any grant opportunities at the state level that could potentially support initiatives that the city had intended to fund with its ARPA monies.

“We’re going to make sure that we use those champions,” Figueroa said, referring to the city’s elected representatives in the Legislature.

The possibility of using state and federal grants to fund initiatives that the city was looking to devote ARPA funds toward was precisely what Calexico resident Alexis Castro had been repeatedly advocating for.

Already, community advocates had identified about 40 different grant opportunities that the city and the county could apply for to potentially fund water, sewer and broadband infrastructure upgrades, Castro said.

In the plan that the city unveiled during a city-sponsored workshop on Feb. 1, it recommended using $1 million in ARPA funds for water and sewer replacement projects, as well as $450,000 for broadband upgrades within the city.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, Castro questioned why the city would want to use flexible funds such as ARPA for infrastructure upgrades that could be potentially funded by grants that are specifically designed for such purposes.

And much like the remarks Castro made during the city’s ARPA workshop on Feb. 1, he again implored city officials on Wednesday to use the city’s ARPA funds on addressing longstanding inequalities within the city.

I think it would behoove this body to really think strategically of how we can use ARPA funds for those impacted by COVID.” ALEXIS CASTRO, Calexico resident

“I think it would behoove this body to really think strategically of how we can use ARPA funds for those impacted by COVID,” he said, noting that some type of assistance for essential workers such as farmworkers could be an option.

American Rescue Plan Act funds are distributed nationwide by the Treasury Department for the specific purpose of helping cities mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic.

The city’s initial proposal had called for using $6.1 million of its remaining $7,228,591 allocation on a series of measures that aligned with its previously approved strategic plan and the federal government’s spending guidelines. An amount of $1,078,591 in ARPA funds would have remained unallocated.

The city is obligated to have its ARPA funds allocated for eligible purposes by Dec. 31, 2024, and have expended those funds by Dec. 31, 2026.

Aside from the recommended water, sewer and broadband allocations, the city had also proposed using $1 million for park infrastructure, $1 million for emergency response equipment, $850,000 for information technology upgrades for public facilities, $750,000 for downtown infrastructure, $650,000 for indoor ventilation and filtration for city facilities, $350,000 for library and recreation department projects, and $100,000 for repairs at the city’s airport.

The proposal to use ARPA funds for the city’s airport did not seem to go over well with some of the community members in attendance on Wednesday.

Maribel Padilla, an El Centro resident and co-founder of the homeless advocacy nonprofit Brown Bag Coalition, which mostly operates in Calexico, said she would rather see funds go toward building public bathrooms in the city’s downtown.

“People are doing their business in the street and it’s not just the homeless,” Padilla said.

She further suggested that flyers should be sent out alongside water bills to advise the public that the city is seeking additional input about its ARPA allocations. An online survey could work just as well, she said.

“You need to ask the community what they think of it,” Padilla said, noting that many residents don’t have the time to attend council or town hall meetings.