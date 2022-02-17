CALEXICO — The Calexico High School boys basketball team got 23 points from senior Julian Beltran and beat the Bishop’s School of La Jolla, 58-53, in the opening round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs inside Varner Gym here on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Of his 23 points, the most important three came with about a minute left and the Bulldogs (19-6 overall) clinging to a 51-50 lead. After a timeout, Bulldogs’ coach Hugo Estrada designed a play for Beltran to get the ball inside. When he got the ball he was able to convert the basket and draw a foul on the Bishop’s defender.

“I knew at that point I had to score or at least get a foul called and get to the free throw line,” said the 18-year-old Beltran. “I had to do something to move the score.”

Calexico had a seemingly comfortable 45-32 lead going into the fourth quarter, but a 13-2 Knights run over the first four-plus minutes of the quarter closed the gap to 47-45 with 3:35 left to play. Bishop’s got it to 51-50 but couldn’t quite come all the way back.

“They (Knights) were doubling on the top against Aaron (Tabarez) so we knew we had to go use another option,” Estrada said. “The fourth quarter we got a little complacent and in the playoffs you can’t do that because every team is capable. It’s something we have to learn from.”

Calexico High School senior Aaron Tabarez flies to the basket against Bishop’s School of La Jolla during an opening-round game of the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs in Varner Gym on the Calexico campus on Wednesday, Feb. 16. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs came out hot to start the game, opening a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes, but the Knights rallied to take a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to the hot shooting of junior guard Tyler Hagan.

Bishop’s was led by Hagan’s game-high 26 points and senior center Nicky Clotfelter’s 16 points.

For the Bulldogs, senior guard Aaron Tabarez finished with 18 points and his junior brother Andres Tabarez chipped in with nine.

The seventh-seeded Bulldogs will now travel to play second-seeded Otay Ranch in Chula Vista at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Division II quarterfinals. Calexico is the only remaining Imperial Valley team in the playoffs after Wednesday’s first-round action.

In the CIF-SDS Division IV playoffs, four local teams were eliminated on Wednesday, Feb. 16, as 12th-seeded Vincent Memorial Catholic High traveled to San Diego to face fifth-seeded Kearny and fell 66-39.

Third-seeded Pacific Ridge of Carlsbad booted Palo Verde Valley of Blythe out of the Division IV playoffs with a 54-38 home win, while seventh-seeded Hilltop of Chula Vista eliminated 10th-seeded Imperial 60-47 in Imperial and second-seeded Victory Christian Academy of Chula Vista blew out 15th-seeded Southwest El Centro 73-29.

Ninth-seeded Central Union High was ousted in the opening round of the Division III playoffs, falling to eighth-seeded Ramona on the road, 91-66.