NAF is “Go” for In-Person Festival of Flight

NAF EL CENTRO — An in-person Festival of Flight in a COVID-compliant setting is being planned for March 12, with gates opening to the public at noon, Naval Air Facility El Centro officials announced on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

COVID mitigations aligned with local, state, and federal guidelines will be in effect to ensure everyone who decides to attend will be protected. Some of these measures mirror the efforts of the Imperial County fair and include masking indoors, strongly recommending vaccination, and encouraging people to wear their masks on the airfield, according to an NAF press release.

“Single-use masks and hand sanitizer will be available to the public at the Festival of Flight,” said Alan Davis, the base’s emergency management officer.

A radio broadcast is also being planned for people in the vicinity of the base to listen to all of the narration if they choose not to come onto the facility.

“The second Annual Festival of Flight was reimagined from its traditional airshow format to more prominently celebrate the relationship of the base with the Imperial Valley,” said Kristopher Haugh, public affairs officer for the base.

The Blue Angels roll slowly into NAF El Centro as they arrive for their winter training on Jan. 4. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“In addition to the Blue Angels, which have supported us for the past 52 years, we will have other military and civilian flight demonstrations, a car show, static displays, a live band courtesy of the Navy Band Southwest’s ‘Destroyers,’ and fireworks. We will continue to tweak the execution of the event until we perfect it,” Haugh added.

Full details of the schedule have not yet been finalized and the base is working to create a website which will inform the public of every detail. Additionally, the installation will create an official Facebook event page and release information through their page at www.facebook.com/nafec.

“We look forward to hosting our community family as we celebrate the close relationships between NAFEC and the Imperial Valley,” said Robert Roske, the base’s Command Master Chief.

The mission of NAF El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to U.S. Navy operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other U.S. services and U. S. allies.

For questions, media representatives are encouraged to contact the Public Affairs Office at NAFECPAO@gmail.com or Kristopher.haugh@navy.mil or call 760-339-2673/2519.