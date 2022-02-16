Lithium Valley Plan Focuses on Imperial County

EL CENTRO — Taking the next steps toward becoming Imperial County’s next big booming industry, the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously approved the Imperial County Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan.

Imperial County currently holds the highest concentration of lithium of anywhere in the country, according to officials. Rather than mining it from the earth, lithium in Imperial County can be easily extracted from geothermal brine, or the hot water that powers a geothermal plant, creating what has come to be known as Lithium Valley.

The biggest focus on the plan is a simple concept — the idea that Lithium Valley belongs to Imperial County, and as such, Imperial County and its residents should be the ones to make decisions over this resource.

“I think one of the key things we would like to make clear in this resolution is that this lithium, Imperial County’s Lithium Valley, is our resource. It’s a resource that belongs physically territorially within Imperial County, and so as such, we the citizens of Imperial County have a right to determine how that resource should be processed,” said interim Imperial County Executive Officer Ben Salorio via Zoom during the county board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Michael Bracken, managing partner of Development Management Group, was brought on as a consultant to develop the plan for the county. In his presentation to the board, Bracken explained that the first step would be to develop a subcommittee made up of the supervisors, county counsel, and a variety of county department directors.

Next, the county will need to move for approval from voters to establish taxation and remuneration for rare mineral mining, including lithium, and power generation and storage for the geothermal plants which will be used to help mine the lithium. The money generated from these taxes would go to benefiting the county, community organizations, and address any environmental or infrastructure impacts that the projects may cause. To further support this additional income, Bracken recommended exploring the viability of a “enhanced infrastructure finance district” to increase funding for infant structure improvement projects.

Bracken’s plan also encourages vertically integrated investment by providing tax credits for lithium and rare mineral processing and manufacturing plants to be located in Imperial County. Further, he hoped to see a lithium recycling location to be developed in Imperial County, in the hopes that the county might develop lithium processing from beginning to end.

“Mining, that’s one thing in processing, the next is using it for manufacturing, assembly is the next, and then also what we call end to life … once that battery is done in your Tesla or in your Apple Watch, what happens to it next? There needs to be a recycling process for that lithium, where it is reclaimed and reused into the next potential consumer product,” Braken said via Zoom.

The final two steps are very similar but have two different groups as their focus. The first step is to establish a Lithium Valley Project ombudsperson to work directly with the industry representatives and county departments to encourage additional economic investment. While working on that, the county will complete its final step by working directly with state and federal governments on how they can help with the investment plan.

Through this plan, Imperial County will be requesting from the state of California an increase in permitting authority of geothermal development up to 99.9 megawatts versus the current 49.9 megawatts. They hope to get $5 million from the state to pay for the Lithium Valley Specific Plan and the Programmatic Environmental Impact Report necessary to move forward with any projects. They further hope that the state will pay for the ombudsperson, seed fund a purity testing lab, and provide $25 million in tax credits for lithium and geothermal projects over the next five years.

There is also a hope to develop an extension of a Cal Poly campus in Imperial County, to provide education on lithium, geothermal, and rare minerals extraction to the tune of $100 million. Bracken hopes that the development of this campus will not only serve to educate local students in the up-and-coming industry but draw in students from around Southern California to Imperial County.

“The key to an economic future of any region is education. Every one of us have said it, I’ve heard everybody on this call from the county say it,” said Bracken, stressing the importance of having the campus.

Imperial County will be also making requests from the federal government in support of these projects. They will be requesting $50 million for the repair and improvement of the roads and bridge infrastructure to the portions of the regions where lithium and rare minerals are being extracted, with an extra $1 billion being requested to develop railways in support of lithium extraction.

Imperial County will further be requesting $500 million from the federal government per this plan, for power grid upgrades to handle the increased production that the geothermal plants will produce. They will again be requesting another $500 million to fund companies to build end of life recycling and reuse facilities for lithium products in Imperial County.

“I commend the effort by Supervisor and Lithium Valley Commissioner Ryan Kelley,

Chairman Jesus Escobar and the entire county board for your proactive

framework/plan and lists of state budget ‘asks.’ While the plan falls short of being the community plan as envisioned by environmental justice and equity advocates, we seek to continue to remain invited and engaged in helping Imperial County develop an overall equitable plan,” wrote Luis Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico Del Valle and a Lithium Valley commissioner.

With the approval of this plan, the Imperial County will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18 in the Board of Supervisors chambers in El Centro to go over the specific details of the plan, which will help guide Imperial County in the development of this new industry.