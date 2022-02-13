Carrot Parade, Races Bring Out Hundreds to Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Sacrifices were made over the last 23 months and many traditions ingrained into the fabric of a community were put on hold, but all of that seemed to vanish with the celebration of the 75th annual Carrot Festival’s largest events.

The “Carrot Diamond Jubilee” was carried out in Holtville in grand fashion on Saturday, Feb. 12, kicked off by the running of the mile and 5K races, followed by the much-anticipated Carrot Festival Parade. Also, a student art show was held and the carnival ran late into the night.

“The entire town comes together and then so do the surrounding areas of Imperial Valley. We love to see our kids out there, the bands especially,” said Joseph Dhalliwal, president of Holtville Chamber of Commerce, of the parade.

The Carrot Festival Parade wound its way down Fifth Street, making a serpentine pattern as it went. The parade wasn’t limited to student bands, it also featured floats, drill teams, classic cars, off-road vehicles, equestrian riders, and city officials riding on the top of a fire engine.

Standing in for recently crowned Carrot Festival Queen Arianna Venegas, who was ill, runner-up Daniella Contreras (center) rode with the queen’s court, Princess Yanesi Padilla (left) and Junior Princess Jaclyn Baeza (right), during the Carrot Festival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 12. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

All of the participants smiled brightly and waved as they went by, highlighting the excitement and joy felt by all attending the parade. The parade was opened with a float made entirely with produce from Vessey & Co., prominently featuring a diamond made of carrots, in honor of the of this year’s Carrot Festival theme, “Carrot Diamond Jubilee.”

“It was very exciting. Honestly, I love my experience, and I just really liked marching in the parade,” said 18-year-old Madelyn Villaverde, who is a senior and a member of the Holtville High School band.

Madelyn had no way of knowing it then, but with her help Holtville High School was able to take first place in the high school bands category for the parade, with Holtville Middle School taking first for middle school bands, and ASES Meadows Union School taking first in the drill team category.

In floats, Iglesia Nueva Generacion Holtville took the religious category while Vessey & Co. took the commercial category, and Holtville ASES took the school float category. In the walking category, the Sunshine Folkloric and Flamingo Ballets took first place while in the equestrian category the Victorian Roses Ladies Riding Society came in first. In the single vehicle category, the Iglesia Nueva Generacion Holtville took first where the Sun Runners Car Club of Imperial Valley took the category for car clubs.

The Carrot Festival might be specific to Holtville, but attendees came from almost all seven cities in the Valley, coming out to see their friends and family, both in the parade and along the parade route.

One-hundred-year-old Grand Marshal Sadie Rubin waves to the crowd lining Holtville’s streets for the Carrot Festival Parade on Saturday, Feb. 12. | This is the second time Rubin has been grand marshal, serving in the that capacity alongside her late husband, John Rubin. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I come out every year for this parade. I absolutely love it, and best of all, I get to see my cousins from Holtville,” El Centro resident Ray Valencia said before the parade.

Before the parade, Holtville residents overwhelmingly participated in the 5K Race, walking or running 5 kilometers along Fifth Street in Holtville, which had been blocked off for both the race and the parade. This Carrot Festival event was organized by Holtville High School’s track and cross-country coach Gerardo Lara, with the support of AmeriCorps, the city of Holtville, and the California Highway Patrol.

The 5K Race saw a large increase in registration just before the start of the race, leading to delays in the start times to make sure all of the last-minute entrees could be registered.

“I was expecting maybe 100, maybe 150 kids and adults. I think there was about 200 participants today overall. I had no idea there will be so many people turning out, but it was a very pleasant surprise. It turned out very well that turnout was much greater than I anticipated,” Lara said later that afternoon.

Racers who were running had the option of having their races timed, putting them in the running to place in the 5K. While there were categories for men and women runners, Lara was only able to share the men’s first-place winner, since the winners of the women’s category did not include her name on her time stamp.

First place in the men’s 5K race competition was Alan Jimenez, who graduated from Holtville High School last spring. Currently, Jimenez attends Mesa College in San Diego, where he has continued to run, after running in track and cross country during his high school career.

Alan Jimenez, winner of the men’s division of the 75th Carrot Festival Mile and 5K Race, approaches the finish line on Saturday morning, Feb. 12. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Jimenez was able to cross the large green blow up arch which served as the finish line for the race in just a little more than 18 minutes, finishing just a few moments ahead his leading competitor. When asked how he felt just after crossing the finish line, Jimenez simply responded with one word, “tired.”

The Carrot Festival Mile and 5K Race also included as series of smaller races, such as the mile, half mile, and quarter of a mile. These races, while less competitive, still brought a variety of residents to participate. Lara reported that participants ages ranged from the very young, including a 2- or 3-year-old, all the way up to a man in his 70s.

All the races drew a handful of viewers, mostly those close to the racers. They cheered and clapped when they family members ran past, encouraging them to continue, even if they are tired. While most of the viewers came from Holtville, there were a handful who came in from other places to watch their loved ones run.

“My nephew participated in the 5K race, and he completed the whole thing. I am so proud of him, I really am,” Brawley resident Mary Mendoza said.