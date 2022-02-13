2 Displaced in El Centro House Fire

FOOTAGE COURTESY OF EL CENTRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

EL CENTRO — Two people were displaced but uninjured when an early-morning fire in the 500 block of Vine Street drove them from their single-story home.

The fire, which was apparently visible from at least two blocks away, was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, according to an El Centro Fire Department press release.

The initial El Centro crews arrived within four minutes to find smoke and fire visible. A second alarm mutual aid was called, the release states.

“Firefighters coordinated a fire attack keeping the fire confined to the home preventing the spread of fire into nearby homes. The fire was controlled within 20 minutes of the arrival of the first fire suppression unit at the scene,” the press release states.

Fire crews stayed at the scene for about two hours watching for hot spots. The American Red Cross assisted the displaced individuals.

The Holtville, Imperial, and Imperial County fire departments assisted in the effort. The fire is still under investigation.