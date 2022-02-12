EL CENTRO — Central Union High School keeps its unbroken winning streak, again coming out on top as the Imperial County Mock Trial champion. The team was honored at a special award ceremony and vehicle parade along with the rest of the competitors on Thursday, Feb. 10 in El Centro.

It was a big night for Central Union High School District as a whole. For the first time, CUHSD was the only district to compete in the mock trial season with Central Union High School, Southwest High School, and Desert Oasis Phoenix Rising fielding teams.

Mock trial is a competition that allows students to engage in the legal process and take on roles in a court case be it as an attorney, a witness, defendant, or even the court sketch artist. This year’s case was a murder/manslaughter case, and Michael Garcia, one of Imperial County Office of Education’s coordinator of curriculum and instruction, said watching the children make their arguments and engage in law during the competition was “just like watching a television show.”

“These students were performing at such high levels,” Garcia said. “They were so engaging, so well prepared, which is a testament to their coaches and attorney coaches, that they just demanded our attention and just took ownership of the mock trial and case they were defending and prosecuting.”

Garcia said this year did not happen without speed bumps. When the omicron variant cases rose in number, the entire mock trial competition had to move to Zoom. For the past two years there have been a lack of the subtle body language of a physical trial. However, he said the students rose to the occasion and were able to perform, debate, and have just as much fun as if they were in person.

Eduardo Betancourt receives the first Judges Nomination and Award for his work as mock trial coach at Desert Oasis Phoenix Rising during the mock trial drive-thru ceremony outside the United States Federal Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Cars were lined up in front of the steps of the El Centro Federal Courthouse on Thursday evening, forming a parade to celebrate the achievements of the El Centro youths and possible future lawmakers and lawyers.

Students got out of their cars and much like a drive-thru graduation, got a gift, took a picture, and walked back to their families awaiting in vehicles. Parents were honking and cheering from inside cars as their children made the walk. Every teen was given a bag and those who were the Most Valuable Participant found plaques in their bags.

Central coach Anna Vizcaino said she was proud of her students for getting through and coming on top in this year’s competition. She has been a part of mock trial for 14 years and says she has seen so many of her kids grow from the experience.

“Mock trial is a family, it’s not just a club. It’s a huge commitment and that’s probably the No. 1 thing every participant has to have with the team in order to be successful,” Vizcaino said. “Mock trial can help them get out of their comfort zone, out of their shell. Some of them that were really shy have that confidence that perhaps they didn’t have before.”

Mikayla Grevenok, a senior and pretrial attorney on the Central team, joined the team for the first time because it sounded interesting. What she found was an experience and a group of teammates that have become friends.

“It’s really exciting, it’s something that makes all the work and effort we put into it worthwhile and it’s really rewarding,” said Grevenok of her team’s win.

Another teammate and first timer, sophomore Lucero Balderama, said it has been a fun experience that taught her how to be more assertive and learn the discipline that is legal work.

“It’s a lot of work, it’s really hard, but it pays off,” said Balderama, who was a team defense attorney. “One of my favorite things was the actual competition, it was actually going against another school and there was just a lot of nervous feelings but a lot of excitement.”

For the first time, ICOE honored a mock trial coach with the Judges Nomination and Award. This year’s recipient is Eduardo Betancourt, coach of Desert Oasis Phoenix Rising School, for going above and beyond.

Central’s attorney coaches Daniel Granadon, Belen Granadon, Dakota Hickingbottom, Central coach Anna Vizcaino and Central senior Mikayla Grevenok with the mock trial trophy after the drive-thru ceremony outside the United States Federal Courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 10. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I am shocked, I believe everyone deserves this,” Betancourt said. “I don’t think I’m special, I think everyone here is pouring their heart out. Sometimes we sacrifice time with our families and it’s tough, but when we go in there and take these kids on board, sometimes we have to give ‘la chancla,’ but in the end we embrace them and create a family environment.”

Garcia said ICOE hopes next year to be able to host a physical competition that would allow everyone to see the theatrics of the mock trial courtroom that were missed this year and last.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell said mock trial provides students with an opportunity to learn civics and, like the county science fair and academic decathlon, is a place where “students can match their passion in an environment with others who share those interests.”

“It provides an opportunity to explore real issues, real life issues, and learn about those in a very direct and personal way,” Finnell said during Thursday’s ceremony. “It promotes cooperation and helping academic competition among students of varying abilities and talents, showcases the achievements of young people in our community, and provides a challenging, awarding experience for all involved.”

Central’s mock trial season is not over yet. The team will be going right back to work next week to ready itself for the state competition on March 17 to March 20 in Los Angeles.

Vizcaino and their attorney coaches all believe they will do well there and have full confidence in the students they mentored to be mock trial champion of the Imperial Valley.