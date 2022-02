HOLTVILLE — Nearly two dozen rides and other amusements crowded Holt Park and surrounding streets on the opening night of the Carrot Festival Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Photographer Megan Jones caught young people having a blast throughout the evening, riding rides, partaking in treats, having a much-needed respite from school or COVID concerns.

The carnival gets underway again at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and goes much of the day and night on Saturday, Feb. 12, and Sunday, Feb. 13.