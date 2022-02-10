EL CENTRO — The Academic Decathlon team from Southwest High School in El Centro was crowned the 2022 Academic Decathlon champion for Imperial County on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Brawley Union High School won second place and Imperial High School earned third place.

“I am very proud of all our students and their achievements in these academic events. They have worked very hard and diligently, and these accomplishments are well deserved,” said Dr. Matthew Busse, Southwest High School Academic Decathlon coach.

Southwest High School Academic Decathlon team members listen to a proctor during the 2022 Academic Decathlon at the Imperial County Office of Education in El Centro. Southwest went on to be crowned the champion. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ICOE

“We should all take more time to appreciate the academic and artistic achievements of our students,” he said. “Too often, we forget to acknowledge the contributions our students make in areas outside the realm of sports and popular culture. It is encouraging to continually work with such dedicated students and help them achieve their goals.”

The Academic Decathlon is a competitive event for high school students aimed at encouraging and honoring scholastic accomplishments. The students compete as individuals and teams in a series of 10 academic events covering art, economics, language and literature, mathematics, music, science, essays, interviews, speeches (prepared and impromptu), and a “super quiz” (a team-relay event).

The decathletes dedicate the first half of the academic year to prepare for the decathlon, which is centered on a yearly theme. This year’s theme was “Water: A Most Essential Resource.”

Southwest High School will now represent Imperial County in the state decathlon taking place virtually from March 1 to March 12.

“Student events such as the Academic Decathlon bring an enriching experience to the educational journey of our students,” said Dr. Todd Finnell, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools. “The decathlon gives students the ability to challenge themselves, push their limits, and develop skills that will prepare them for life, college, and career. We were fortunate to have 3 local high schools participate this year, but we will continue to encourage all high schools to participate in next year’s decathlon.”

WINNER – SOUTHWEST HIGH

PHOTO COURTESY OF ICOE

SECOND PLACE – BRAWLEY UNION HIGH

PHOTO COURTESY OF ICOE

THIRD PLACE – IMPERIAL HIGH