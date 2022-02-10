Holtville Names 100-Year-Old Grand Marshal

HOLTVILLE — Sadie Rubin, our 75th annual Carrot Festival grand marshal, began her life in Holtville when she married Swiss farmer/rancher John Rubin in 1946.

They eventually settled in the Verde School District, rearing five children: Ronald, Shirley, Thomas, Margaret, and Miriam. As a homemaker, Sadie added to the family income by pasteurizing and delivering milk to friends in town for 50 cents per gallon!

Sadie Rubin is the grand marshal of the Holtville Carrot Festival Parade, which gets underway around 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RUBIN FAMILY

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church became the Rubins’ church home. Sadie will tell you that love for the Lord Jesus is the strength in her life. John and Sadie were steadfast in attendance and actively involved in church life. She served in many ministries. For altar care, she often picked large bouquets of gladioli from the garden to adorn the altar. She could be seen setting up the coffee pot for fellowship time, and when the ladies decided to take up quilting, she put the final touch on each quilt as she bound the edges and stitched on the label, made with love.

In the late ’60s, Sadie was hired as a bookkeeper for the First National Bank, and then for Wells Fargo Bank of Holtville. She continued her working years at Keithly-Williams Seed Co. until she retired. Her friendliness and kindness shone in her smile; her steadfastness made it important to balance to the penny.

In 2006, a fire destroyed her home, and John passed into heaven, leaving her behind. After several short stays, Sadie settled in a home on Chestnut Avenue, one she says, God designed just for her.

Sadie is a member of the “Greatest Generation” of Americans; she loves her country and its Constitution. Her brother, five brothers-in-law, both sons, and four grandchildren have served to defend our country. Freedom never comes without a cost, and she honors and supports veterans and the military who have given so much to protect our freedoms.

Though Sadie no longer farms, she loves being outdoors, puttering in the yard. Some days she may be found on a walk, using her four-wheeled walker, which is on loan from another walker, to get her about town. Exercise, healthy eating (thanks to Yvette), and God’s favor put her on the path to 100 years in December. Her motto for life remains: “One Day at a Time!”