Efforts Underway to Preserve Niland’s Filipino History

NILAND — At the start of the 1950s, it was estimated that some 525 Filipinos farmers operated in the Valley, with 300 of those cultivating about 1,500 acres of mostly tomatoes in the Niland area.

The acreage reportedly had a market value of about $2 million, and supported an estimated population of about 1,000 Filipinos, according to a report authored in 1951 by Antonio A. Gonzalez that appeared in Niland’s 11th annual Tomato Festival program.

“Since most of these are American citizens they are a major factor economically and politically in the total life of the prosperous and fast growing town,” Gonzalez wrote in a brief story entitled “Filipino Colony …”

Today, Niland’s population of Filipinos and Filipino Americans is a fraction of its former numbers, having been reduced by the passage of time, and economic and social forces that could hardly have been foreseen more than half a century ago.

Their descendants can still be found throughout the Valley and beyond, and include a significant number who have gathered for an annual reunion in the San Diego area over the few past decades.

Additionally, the storied past of the town’s pioneering Filipino families is getting a fresh reboot thanks to the efforts of former resident Sydney Aschert, better known as Isabel Galbiso during her formative years of growing up in Niland.

And glimpses of the Filipinos’ past presence in Niland have emerged in some preliminary oral history interviews that their descendants have participated in. Those interviews are being funded by Brawley resident Catalina “Katy” Alcantra-Santillan, whose father arrived in the Valley from the Philippines in the late 1920s.

The annual reunion, Tomato Vine newsletter and oral history interviews are a way for some of the descendants of the Valley’s pioneering Filipino families to honor and promote their shared roots and culture at a time when their presence and contributions are often overlooked.

The Displacement of the Filipino Farmer

According to scholar and author Miguel Llora, many Filipino farmers were reduced to bankruptcy and forced to leave the Valley when legislation in the 1950s caused the prices of tomatoes and other produce to drop drastically.

Based on interviews that he conducted with Filipino Americans with ties to Niland and the Valley for his 2009 book “Communities in Transition: Filipino Americans in San Diego and the Imperial Valley,” Llora suggested that growing tomatoes became economically unfeasible in the 1950s when the United States started importing tomatoes directly from Mexico.

A newspaper clipping shows Filipino farmers in the Niland area. | COURTESY PHOTO

“This caused most Filipino growers to close shop and move out,” Llora wrote.

Displacement of Niland’s Filipino population is also owed to technological advancements within the nation’s tomato industry, said former Niland resident Mary Jane Galbiso, who is the sister of Aschert, the newsletter editor.

That technological advancement came in the form, Galbiso said, of a bioengineered tomato that was designed specifically for mechanical harvesting and long-distance shipping.

The bioengineered tomato was created by a collaboration between the University of California and the U.S. Department of Agriculture and promoted the large-scale industrialization of tomato farming at the expense of small-scale farmers, Galbiso said.

“That’s what ruined us in the market,” she said in an interview. “The USDA was complicit in the ruination of the farmers in Niland.”

Galbiso is a current resident of Orosi, where she is part of the state’s only Filipino farming cooperative. When she was younger, her father and his brothers were able to weather the industrywide disruption because they had operated in Niland as a farming cooperative.

“There’s no one who said, ‘That is my farm,’” she said. “There was always a group of Filipino men on that farm. That was the key to our success.”

That kind of collective thinking is what had also made the state’s Filipino farmers and farmworkers gravitate toward cooperatives and unions, much like they did back on the Philippine Islands.

California agriculture and labor history can attest to the central role that Filipino American farmworkers played in the push for improved working conditions in the fields and packing sheds. That labor leaders such as Cesar Chavez, of United Farm Workers fame, would eventually eclipse the early struggles of leaders like Larry Itliong remains a sore point for Galbiso.

“We were the strongest of the union movement,” she said. “We believed in unionism. We believed in that collective action.”

El Centro resident Edward Castillo Rubio said he has vivid memories of how crucial Filipinos were in the state’s farmworker movement. As a teen he had worked in the fields locally and throughout the state and came to know the Filipino farmworker leaders who in turn helped Chavez to organize the workers.

COURTESY OF THE TOMATO VINE FACEBOOK PAGE

Castillo Rubio’s father traveled from the Philippines to the Imperial Valley in about 1939 and settled in Niland to farm.

Along with many others of Filipino descent in the Niland area, Castillo-Rubio’s father would volunteer to serve with the U.S. Army in World War II. After his service, his father was also instrumental in the founding of a local chapter of the Filipino fraternal organization, The Sons of Batac.

Castillo Rubio said he has cheerful memories about how vibrant a town Niland was in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Dances and picnics that were organized around the harvesting and packing schedules seemed to have been the norm then.

“Niland was just the hub of all those activities,” Castillo Rubio said during a video interview for a local oral history project about Filipinos done by the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee. “It was predominantly Filipino, but there were whites, Blacks, Hindu, Japanese, all in the farming community there.”

His father ultimately lost the family’s farm after a series of deep frosts ruined most of his crop in the early 1950s. Castillo Rubio, now in his 70s, said he clearly remembers climbing to the roof of his family’s home in Niland and seeing scores of tire fires lit throughout the neighboring fields in an effort to combat the freezing temperatures.

“A lot of the minority farms were hit the hardest,” Castillo Rubio said, according to a transcript of the oral history project interview, which was funded by Brawley resident Katy Alcantra-Santillan’s nonprofit Sonia Corina Inc.

‘Living the Life in Niland During 1940-60s’

For the past two years, Sydney Aschert, a resident of Seattle, has been publishing a newsletter titled Niland’s Tomato Vine, which can be found at a Facebook page by the same name that Aschert created.

The purpose of creating Niland’s Tomato Vine was to highlight the town’s past and present. Nor is the newsletter devoted strictly to Filipino narratives. It just as often contains reports about other pioneering families as well as places of historical interest in the area.

Former Niland resident Sydney Aschert prepares a seafood salad during the annual gathering of Filipinos with ties to the Valley at Bonita Cove Park in Mission Beach on Aug. 6, 2021. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Its content has been bolstered by individuals whose written submissions have described, often in great detail, their respective family’s historical ties and contributions to the small town.

Some of those narratives have profiled the Maple family of Rocket Gasoline Station renown, the Galbiso clan of Tomato Lane (now English Road), and Grace Smith, for whom the local elementary school is named after.

To get the type of personal and historical content Aschert said she desires, she typically has asked prospective contributors one simple question: How did your family decide to move to Niland?

“That’s the storyline I want,” Aschert said in an interview.

Since its debut in January 2019, the newsletter has grown in length and popularity, judging from comments that readers’ have posted on the publication’s Facebook page. Its more recent editions even contain information about the county’s COVID-19 statistics.

Its inaugural Jan. 25, 2019 two-page edition provides a brief explanation about what readers can expect from the newsletter. The debut issue also takes notice of the planned 79th annual Tomato Festival, which had proposed three separate events celebrating American, Filipino and Mexican culture.

A brief report in the following Feb. 1, 2019 edition titled “Adobo Cook-Off: Isn’t It About Time?” provides a more explicit example of how the newsletter has promoted and celebrated Filipino culture.

It alludes to the success of other local cook-offs centered around ethnic foods and after rhetorically asking whether the time is right for an adobo challenge, answers with an affirmative “Yes!”

“Imperial Valley is home to numerous Filipino descendants who cherish the memories of their hardworking parents and relatives who we witnessed coming home after a long hard day to cook the foods of their homeland,” the report stated. “We chowed down on such traditional meals such as adobo, pinacbet, ‘chocolate meat’, bagoong with tomatoes and onions atop rice splattered with soy sauce! Yum Yum!!”

Adobo is a popular dish in the Philippines that is typically made of either meat, seafood, or vegetables. The food is marinated in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, bay leaves, and black peppercorns, and then simmered in the marinade.

Aside from Aschert, Valley resident Danny Cabanilla also serves as an editor for the newsletter, whose tagline is “Living the Life in Niland During 1940-60s.”

A screenshot from an issue of Niland’s Tomato Vine | COURTESY IMAGE

Some of the newsletter’s content is pulled directly, typos and all, from past Niland Tomato Festival programs, such as the 1951 report authored by Antonio A. Gonzalez that highlighted the Filipinos’ presence in Niland and the worth of their tomato crop.

Other festival program reproductions include reports about the Southern Pacific Railroad’s history in Niland and the Cardox Western dry ice plant, which in 1947 is reported to have produced 10,000 tons worth an estimated $700,000.

The programs were lent to Aschert by fellow Filipino Americans and former Niland residents Macario Corpuz and Ernie Accuar, and date between 1950 to about 1975.

“To us it’s like holding a Bible,” Aschert said half-jokingly. “The pages are so brittle but the history is all there.”

Keeping Traditions Alive

Besides the Tomato Vine newsletter, Filipino American families with ties to Niland and Calipatria have celebrated their shared culture and roots at annual gatherings held in August in the San Diego area.

The Feb. 1, 2019 edition of the Tomato Vine suggests the reunions started in 1988. Aschert said she has only missed one gathering since first hearing about the event in 1995.

The gatherings were said to have been organized by Louie Lemos, Pedro Dumlao and a group of Filipinos who had relocated from Niland to the San Diego area decades ago in search of better employment opportunities.

Rumor has it they shared a trailer that contained more mattresses than furniture, Aschert said. Those with girlfriends would return to Niland for the weekend while the single men would barbecue at San Luis Rey Park in San Clemente. From those modest beginnings the annual gatherings would grow in scale and significance.

Former Niland resident Mary Jane Galbiso talks about her experiences growing up in Niland at a time when many other Filipinos called the town home at the annual gathering of Filipinos with ties to the Valley at Bonita Cove Park in Mission Beach on Aug. 6, 2021. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

For Aschert, who left the Valley after the ninth grade, the reunion allowed her to reconnect with friends from the past.

“I never imagined I’d see these people again,” she said.

Today, the reunion is held at Bonita Cove Park in the Mission Bay area of San Diego. It at times has attracted such a crowd that park rangers have encouraged the group to apply for the appropriate permitting required for such large gatherings.

Dishes such as chicken adobo, left, and pork adobo simmered in blood, also known as “chocolate meat,” were just some of the popular Filipino food served during the annual gathering of Filipinos with ties to the Valley at Bonita Cove Park in Mission Beach on Aug. 6, 2021. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 gathering attracted about 50 people, some pets and featured just about every imaginable Filipino delicacy, including the crowd-pleasing “chocolate meat,” a pork adobo made with blood. Previous gatherings had included freshly butchered pig, a favorite dish and tradition that went by the wayside with the passing of time.

Lately, the reunions have proven to be fertile grounds for Aschert to promote the Tomato Vine newsletter and seek contributing writers.

“When I call, they are reluctant, but when I get them face-to-face they are more agreeable,” she said about her recruitment efforts.

Many of those who attend proudly consider themselves “mestizos,” or Filipinos of mixed heritage. The Valley’s pioneering Filipinos were typically men who had arrived prior to the 1940s when the Philippine Islands were still a U.S. territory.

Many had initially been contracted to serve as farm labor on agricultural plantations in Hawaii and then travelled to the United States mainland once those contracts expired.

Once stateside, many of those single male Filipinos would wed Mexican women in the Western states where the men would find labor, Aschert said.

“There are no Filipinos left in Niland,” she said. “There are only mestizos. They’re very proud of that word.”