CARROT FESTIVAL: Carnival Ready to Thrill

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Carrot Festival Carnival and Midway is set to open at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, and once again its Butler Amusements of Fairfield bringing the thrills with nearly 20 rides spaced out along Sixth Street and Holt Avenue and Holt Park.

Hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and all day, starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

When you arrive at the carnival, expect to pay $1 per ticket, with rides requiring from three to five tickets. You can also purchase an unlimited ride wristband on site good on the day purchased, from carnival opening until closing. Cost is $30 per person.

The Butler Amusements lineup for Holtville’s Carrot Festival includes:

SPECTACULAR RIDES

Hawaiian Express

Super Shot Drop Tower | BUTLER AMUSEMENTS PHOTO

This fast-paced tropical ride will leave patrons breathless. An erupting volcano entrance welcomes riders for an exciting spin, travelling forward, and around then traveling backwards while negotiating an undulating path. Its unusual size, unforgettable scenery, lights, music and action make being whisked around and around fun and exciting!

Super Shot Drop Tower

The world-class Super Shot Drop Tower is one of Butler Amusements’ most popular rides. Unlike any other ride on our midway, the Super Shot will bring a new dimension of thrills to your carnival goers. Twelve passengers are loaded into each circular passenger station. Over the shoulder harnesses secure patrons while they are gently lifted up the 90-foot tower. Once the passenger station reaches the top, it is released in an accelerated freefall and riders experience G-forces in excess of 3½ times normal. Riders are then cushioned by a magnetic braking system stopping the station before it reaches the base of the tower. The Super Shot is an exciting spectacular addition to the Butler midway.

Vertigo

The A.R.M Vertigo towers over the midway at 100 feet in height and seats 24 passengers. Each seat holds two riders who are secured by a lap restraint. Once the ride begins, the entire center twists in a circular motion. Riders enjoy a swinging sensation as the entire center track lifts up slowly until reaching the top of the ride. Once the swing ride reaches the top it begins to slowly swing in a descent.

Zipper

The Zipper has been one of the midway’s most recognizable attractions for years, providing thrills to riders from teens to adults. There’s more spinning going on with the Zipper than an out of control top. While the ‘cages’ holding two passengers each rise and descend on a tower boom, each spins independently and the entire boom turns, too. Three times the action, backed by spectacular lighting bringing them back for more.

The Carousel

For decades, audiences have been awed by the beautifully handcrafted majesty of the carousel. To witness The Carousel is to see this piece of Americana in all its glory. This 36-foot Americana-themed Carousel features 34 jumping horses, and two chariots. Parents and children create memories while they enjoy the sights and sounds of this beautiful ride together!

Ring of Fire

Love of the Midway is a burnin’ thing, and in this case, it makes a fiery ring. On the Ring of Fire passengers are firmly secured in their seats within a train of cars and are taken on a journey that circumnavigates the inside of a ‘ring of fire’. The train pauses only once at the top before cascading down the track backwards! The Ring of Fire is a spectacular ride just for teens and adults.

Alien Invasion

The Alien Invasion welcomes passengers aboard an enclosed alien spaceship. Once inside the entire ride revolves, spinning at 24 RPM and uses centrifugal force to sweep passengers you off of their feet giving them the feeling of weightlessness. All aboard this 45-person capacity Alien Invasion for one wild ride.

Century Wheel

Towering 67 feet, the Century Wheel is sure to offer spectacular views of the midway. The Century Wheel was recently fitted with high efficiency LED lights. Hundreds of bright beautiful patterns fill the sky, all while using less energy!

MAJOR RIDES

Mardi-Gras

Celebrate one of America’s brightest and boldest holidays without having to travel far. The Mardi Gras is a self-contained celebration of the famed New Orleans Holiday. Two stories of exciting mirror mazes, moving escalators, music and lights combine for thrills, inside and out – day or night!

Kite Flyer

Slide | BUTLER AMUSEMENTS PHOTO

The Kite Flyer is an unusual amusement ride where, instead of sitting, passengers lie horizontally within the frame of colorful gliders. After riders are buckled in, the ride begins to turn and then rises in the air for a thrilling, soaring sensation before gently gliding back to “Earth.”

Scrambler

Zig and zag your way to an amazing time on the Scrambler. Families delight as they spin in two directions at the same time. The Scrambler has 12 seats each seat capable of holding 3 people. The main frame spins as each arm of seats spins independently, creating a feeling of funky flight. The Scrambler also features Deluxe Lighting and programmed incandescent “Ultra Lights.”

Slide

No festival would ever be complete without a slide! Kids of any age enjoy the thrill of this giant slide as they sail down the undulating path. Passengers climb a stairway, higher and higher to the top of the slide and then laugh and squeal with delight as they sail to the bottom.

KIDDIE & FAMILY RIDES

Chopper Hopper

Kids of all ages can swirl and twirl through the air like a chopper flying daredevil. The Chopper Hopper is a family ride and boasts eight cartoon themed helicopters. Each helicopter holds four passengers and is large enough to accommodate children as well as adults. The helicopters move up and down the center pole and riders control the spinning action with a push of a button.

Rock N Tug

Those who normally go with the flow are encouraged to rock the boat a little this year at the Fair. This little tug boat spins, dips and peaks like riding an ocean swell. The Rock N Tug seats approximately 20 individuals so parents can take to the high seas with their children.

The Wet Boats | BUTLER AMUSEMENTS PHOTO

The Pirate Jet

The Pirate Jet is the first of its kind in the U.S. Passengers climb aboard and join an armada of six pirate ships each capable of holding 4 children or 1 adult and 2 children per ship while they gently rotate around a central friendly pirate character. Each ship sails up and down simulating a trip on the high seas!

Wet Boats

This kid ride features individual mini boats that float in water along a circular path. A great carnival ride for first timers!

Dizzy Dragon

On the Dizzy Dragon four magical dragons welcome children and parents aboard for a smooth ride. Passengers can move the ride at their own pace by turning a giant steering wheel inside the dragon’s belly spinning themselves round and round while the entire ride revolves as well. This ride is a great introduction for ride enthusiasts in training before stepping up to the Tilt A Whirl.

Quad Runner

The Quad Runner is great for first time riders. Souped-up 4-wheelers seat two children each and travel in a circle.

Descriptions provided by Butler Amusements.