One year ago next month, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion bill intended to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. From distributing emergency rental assistance and providing child tax credits to sending direct relief to working families, this transformative piece of legislation also delivered $16 billion to local counties and cities across California to address critical needs in public health, worker pay, and more.

In cities like Calexico at the U.S.-Mexico border — the hardest hit city in California’s hardest-hit county when it comes to COVID-19 — these resources could not have been timelier or more important.

Daniela Flores of Calexico, a co-founder of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. | COURTESY PHOTO

We have long been a community impacted by high unemployment, low wages, and chronic health disparities. At the height of the pandemic, the rapid spread of COVID-19 among our essential workforce overwhelmed our hospitals, getting to the point where patients had to be airlifted out of the city to places as far as Sacramento and San Francisco.

Although COVID-19 is now slowly receding across our state, it will take years to address the public health, economic, and mental toll it took on our largely immigrant and Latino workers. It is imperative that communities like ours, and across California, leverage the American Rescue Plan Act to support those most impacted by the pandemic.

Luis Flores of Calexico, a co-founder of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. | COURTESY PHOTO

The U.S. Treasury Department, in fact, recognizes it. In their final ruling on the allowable uses of American Rescue Plan resources, the department explicitly states that “the COVID-19 pandemic has had disproportionally negative impacts on many households and communities that were already experiencing inequality related to race, gender, age, or income before the pandemic.”

While the city of Calexico is set to receive a small portion of local American Rescue Plan funds, at $9.5 million, the importance of addressing the pay of our community’s farmworkers, grocery store workers, healthcare workers, and other essential workers must take priority.

When these same workers put their lives on the line to keep food on our table and our families healthy throughout COVID-19, we should not use these transformative federal investments to only provide additional pay to city employees as we saw recently in Calexico and cities across Imperial County. Why do city employees deserve rescue pay but grocery, agricultural, childcare workers, and other frontline essential workers do not?

Nor should city councils across California pit providing premium pay to essential workers who are in dire need of additional resources to cover rent, food, and other familial needs, against tackling critical infrastructure projects like broadband.

While the American Rescue Plan allows for cities to invest in broadband infrastructure, cities must not ignore President Biden’s most recent legislative achievement, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as a funding source to close the digital divide. Even more so when California is set to receive an additional minimum of $100 million for broadband from the infrastructure package.

Next week, this story of competing priorities and limited resources is coming to a clash when the Calexico City Council is planning to vote on a spending plan of our city’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds. Council members will choose between adding mostly infrastructural priorities to their previously approved bonuses for city employees, and proposals drafted by local community advocates that aim to direct funds to COVID-19 impacted families and workers.

If our local elected officials care about strengthening our community, it would be prudent for them to leverage every possible funding source available to cities like ours to bring as many resources as possible to meet all our community needs.

The Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, a youth-led group formed at the height of COVID-19, is leading efforts locally calling for premium way for essential workers along with other community demands for affordable housing, cooling stations, and mental health resources. Our advocacy is gaining the attention and support of statewide organizations like the Latino Community Foundation.

Because if the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that resident engagement is the lynchpin toward the recovery and renewal of the American city, however large or small. The American Rescue Plan has now given us that opportunity.

Luis and Daniela Flores, siblings from Calexico, are co-founders of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. The multigenerational group advocates for community empowerment, social and environmental justice, and health equity. Luis and Daniela can be reached at ivequityjustice@gmail.com

Alex Castro is also a contributing writer to this piece. He is a member of the I.V. Equity and Justice Coalition.