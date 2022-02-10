75th Carrot Queen is Daughter of Carrot Worker

HOLTVILLE — The Holtville Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 75th annual Carrot Festival by awarding the 75th Carrot Festival Queen crown to the daughter of a carrot worker, Arianna Venegas.

“I’ve never ran for Junior Princess or Princesses before, but having the opportunity to do this as my last year, as I’m a senior, and just to win this position means so much … because I am the daughter of a carrot worker,” Arianna said following her coronation in a ceremony at the Swiss Club on Friday night, Feb. 4.

2022 Carrot Festival Queen Arianna Venegas is the daughter of a carrot worker. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The annual Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet, which skipped a year due to the pandemic, was back in action as the marquee event meant to kick off the Carrot Festival celebration. The next event will be the opening of the Carrot Festival Midway Carnival on Thursday, Feb. 10.

For the last 75 years, the Carrot Festival has been the largest event in the city of Holtville, celebrating the city’s status as “carrot capital of the world.” When the festivities begin following the opening of the carnival, there will be a concert, a 5K race, a student art show, and a parade.

“It’s been a tradition for Holtville, and it brings the community together. That’s so important because it’s seeing familiar faces and bonding with each other, and seeing new faces … This is such a great opportunity to bring everyone together,” said Rosie Allegranza, executive manager of the Chamber of Commerce.

Friday night’s coronation was a celebration of not only Arianna being crowned queen, but the coronation of her court, Princess Yanesi Padilla and Junior Princess Jaclyn Baeza.

Dr. Helina Hoyt, San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus’ nursing program coordinator, was announced as Holtville’s Citizen of the Year for 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Holtville High School senior and newly crowned Queen Arianna Venegas looks to be a fitting representative for Holtville over the next year. She currently has a 4.0 grade-point average while taking both Advanced Placement and honors classes, she is president of both Holtville High School’s Associated Student Body and the Yellow Ribbon Club and is vice president of Holtville FFA.

Holtville Chamber of Commerce Executive Manager Rosie Allegranza adjusts the 75th Carrot Festival Queen’s crown during the 75th annual Carrot Festival Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Arianna is a student leader in the Campus Life Club and is on both the soccer and the varsity cross country teams. She has been in the school band for the last three years along and is a member of the jazz band and is co-captain of both the cheerleading squad and the robotics club.

Princess Yanesi Padilla attends Holtville Middle School, where the 11-year-old attends sixth grade. Yanesi currently has a 3.86 GPA while still being active in swimming and soccer. She is a member of Imperial Valley Desert Aquatics.

“I just feel like if I could live it again, I would 100 percent live it again, because it’s something that is so unique, and something that I always wanted to do is represent my city,” Yanesi said after she was crowned. “I’m so proud of me, and I’m so proud that I get to represent the city that gave me so many opportunities.”

Jaclyn Baeza’s crowning as Junior Princess comes with some history — her mother won the very first Junior Princess contest 25 years ago. Katelyn Baeza, who went by Katelyn Snyder at the time, was only 8 years old when she won the contest, a full three years older than her 5-year-old daughter.

“I am excited because my mom won Junior Princess 25 years ago,” Jaclyn said.

Jaclyn is a kindergarten student in Emmett S. Finley Elementary School’s dual-immersion program, which teaches students in both English and Spanish. She has a deep love for the ocean, and dreams of being an “Octonaut,” a profession in a children’s TV show of the same name who take care of the ocean’s animals. When asked which Octonaut was her favorite, she quickly answered with Captain Barnacles, since he was the captain, of course.

Citizen of the Year winner Dr. Helina Hoyt, standing alongside her husband, Shannon Hoyt, dons the official Citizen of the Year necklace after being honored during the 75th annual Carrot Festival Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Citizen of the Year Extended

Holtville’s most prestigious award, Citizen of the Year, was awarded to a woman who grew up in Holtville, Dr. Helina Hoyt.

Hoyt was first named Citizen of the Year for 2020 last March, but due to so many COVID restrictions, the chamber went ahead and awarded her the honor for 2021 as well.

“We carried her over another year. We felt she didn’t get the proper recognition due to the pandemic, so we wanted to honor her at the banquet and have her participate in our Carrot Parade,” according to chamber manager Allegranza.

A table presentation of cupcakes (and carrots) adorned with diamond décor and the number 75 for the 75th anniversary of the Carrot Festival could be seen at the Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Imperial Valley Swiss Club. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Hoyt is the nursing program coordinator at SDSU-IV, along with being the co-director for SDSU IV RISE (Research, Innovation, Student Engagement) Center, and has been the driving force behind SDSU’s new four-year nursing program.

Helping to establish a four-year program in the Imperial Valley is the accomplishment that she is proudest of since she was forced to leave home to become a nurse herself, Hoyt said on Friday night.

Hoyt is also an active member at Cornerstone Community Church and active within her community, known for always being willing to lend a hand by delivering meals or giving the elderly rides to their doctor’s appointments. Despite the help she gives to the community, she remained humble during the awarding of this honor, saying she felt there were many who deserved the award more.

“I am honored. I’m humbled because I don’t see myself as deserving that, because there are so many amazing people, but it is truly an honor. I’m thrilled,” Hoyt said.