PHOTOS: Holtville Carrot Fest Carnival Goes Up

HOLTVILLE — Butler Amusements of Fairfield were in Holtville this week building the rides, games, and food booths for the Carrot Festival Midway Carnival, which opens at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The carnival, spread out along Holt Avenue and Sixth Street and in part of Holt Park, is open through Sunday, Feb. 13. Hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and all day, starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Carnival rides costs between three to five tickets each at $1 per ticket. An unlimited wristband is $30 per person. | ROSIE ALLEGRANZA/HOLTVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHOTOS

