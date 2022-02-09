en English
X
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishko Koreanes Spanish
ROSIE ALLEGRANZA PHOTO
Home
Regional News
In Regional News

PHOTOS: Holtville Carrot Fest Carnival Goes Up

on

HOLTVILLE — Butler Amusements of Fairfield were in Holtville this week building the rides, games, and food booths for the Carrot Festival Midway Carnival, which opens at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10. The carnival, spread out along Holt Avenue and Sixth Street and in part of Holt Park, is open through Sunday, Feb. 13. Hours are 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and all day, starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Carnival rides costs between three to five tickets each at $1 per ticket. An unlimited wristband is $30 per person. | ROSIE ALLEGRANZA/HOLTVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHOTOS

  • ROSIE ALLEGRANZA PHOTO
  • ROSIE ALLEGRANZA PHOTO
  • ROSIE ALLEGRANZA PHOTO
  • ROSIE ALLEGRANZA PHOTO
  • ROSIE ALLEGRANZA PHOTO
Next
WHATMATTERS: Is CA’s Death Penalty on its Way Out?
More Stories
GUEST COLUMN: Mental Health Diversion is the Future of Criminal Justice