EL CENTRO — The closure of three north-south-oriented bridges between Interstate 8 and Highway 98 has prompted the county Public Works Department to make their timely reopening a top priority.

A particular concern is how the bridges’ closures might potentially delay emergency response services for residents and businesses.

The latest bridge to be closed to motorists was the Clark Road Bridge over the Central Main Canal southwest of Heber. An underwater team from the state Department of Transportation determined that the bridge’s support beams on its southern end were significantly deteriorated on Jan. 30. The county closed it the following day.

“This issue is going to be front and center with us,” Public Works Director John Gay told the county Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8. “This is now becoming thee priority for the department.”

To help expedite the matter, the department is considering installing steel structures instead of concrete to replace the compromised bridge, Gay said.

Gay’s remarks to the board came during a presentation he provided as part of the Public Works Department’s request for a declaration of a state of emergency stemming from the Clark Road Bridge’s compromised integrity.

The declaration, which was unanimously approved by the board, will allow the department to move forward with the bridge’s replacement without going through the normal contract bidding and procurement process.

The other two north-south bridges that have been closed include the Anza Road Bridge over the All-American Canal and the Drew Road Bridge over the New River. The Anza Road closure dates back to 2015, while the Drew Road closure occurred in 2019 and for which a declaration of a state of emergency was approved, as well.

In other bridge-related news, the Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved a budget amendment that will move $4 million from the county’s Local Transportation Authority account into the account’s Professional Services budget to help with expenditures related to the replacement of the Dogwood Road Bridge over the Central Man Canal.

A $140,000 payment was due to the Imperial Irrigation District so that the project could start on March 1, Gay said.

The soil surrounding the existing Dogwood Road concrete bridge over the Central Main Canal is sinking at an annual average rate of about one inch, the Public Works Department previously reported. Plans call for the concrete bridge to be replaced with a steel truss bridge, making its pending installation the first of its kind in the county.

The estimated cost of the bridge will be about $277,000, Gay said.

Additional costs are expected because of the project site is also occupied by power transmission and distribution lines, water transmission and distribution infrastructure, a gas transmission line, a fiber-optic transmission line, industrial facilities and roadway intersections.

Public Works is anticipating expending about $800,000 to have IID relocate overhead power lines along Dogwood Road, Gay said.

“My anticipation is this cost for this project will exceed the $4 million and we’ll be coming back to this board,” he told the supervisors, adding that the county does have an agreement with Ormat Technologies to be reimbursed for $4 million as part of the project. “We’ll have some money come back to the county.”

A deteriorated wooden abutment on the east end of the Clark Road Bridge over the Central Main Canal southwest of Heber is shown in this photo taken by the state Department of Transportation on Jan. 30. | COURTESY PHOTO

More Behavioral Health Personnel, Resources Approved

County Behavioral Health Services will hire three employees and purchase a vehicle with part of a $1.5 million Local Indigent Care Needs grant from the state County Medical Services Program.

The acceptance of the state grant and a related budget amendment was authorized by the Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday.

Behavioral Health intends to use about $239,000 of the grant to hire a community service worker, mental health rehabilitation specialist and a mental health rehabilitation technician, buy a car and help pay for operating expenses as part of a three-year Local Indigent Care Needs project spanning from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2025.

Behavioral Health Director Leticia Plancarte-Garcia said the funds will allow the agency to assist individuals who are released from custody with outpatient mental health and substance abuse services, as recommended by the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care.

The new personnel are expected to help screen individuals who are in need of mental health or substance abuse services at local hospital emergency rooms and individuals encountered by the county’ Crisis Co-Response Team, Plancarte-Garcia stated.

Updates to the county’s flood management prevention plan were approved by the Board of Supervisors following a public hearing during its meeting Tuesday.

The updates amended the county ordinances to align with recent changes by the National Flood Insurance Program and the California Department of Water Resources, as required by law.

An additional public hearing also resulted in the county’s housing Element plan being updated, as required by law to occur every eight years.

The 2021-2029 Housing Element of the county’s General Plan is intended to provide a framework to address the county’s future housing needs, including for lower-income households.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development has determined that the county needs to plan for and revise local zoning to accommodate the addition of 4,301 housing units in unincorporated areas as part of the Regional Housing Needs Allocation that encompasses Imperial County, according to the resolution’s backup documents.

The updated Housing Element plan must be submitted to the state Department of Housing and Community Development for final approval.