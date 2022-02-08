Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Feb. 1-7

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Feb. 1 through Feb. 7.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

9:21 a.m.: A white 1995 Honda Accord with Arizona plates was reported stolen from Dogwood Road in Heber.

1:36 p.m.: A female subject on Turquoise Circle in Winterhaven reported being assaulted by a male subject with a knife.

3:10 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol requested assistance from deputies after a tall male subject wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans jumped into traffic on southbound Highway 86 near Jeffrey Road.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

4:39 a.m.: Deputies responded to East Third Street in Niland for reports of male subject causing a disturbance by yelling and throwing things.

7:03 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of Arnold Road and Foster Road in Winterhaven.

9:28 p.m.: A subject on Palo Verde Road in Ocotillo reported that his friends were “attacking him with flashlights,” and were stealing a dog.

9:32 p.m.: Deputies responded to a structure fire at Slab City near the corner of Beal Road and Low Road.

10:42 p.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance from deputies while responding to multiple reported shootings on K Street.

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

10:41 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of 11th Street and Heffernan Avenue in Heber for reports of a male subject in a gray sweater and blue jeans throwing rocks at a vehicle.

6:52 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the desert near Salton City.

8:17 p.m.: California Highway Patrol officers advised deputies of a dark-colored Honda Civic traveling at speeds over 125 miles per hour on northbound Highway 186 in Winterhaven, headed toward Interstate 8. CHP lost visual of the suspect and the chase was terminated.

10:20 p.m.: Dispatchers received a 911 call from the Bombay Beach area from a female subject who stated that she had been “shot with a needle” before disconnecting the line.

SATURDAY, FEB. 5

11:38 p.m.: A subject on Niland Avenue in Niland called deputies to report the theft of a cake and a box of chocolates.

12:05 a.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic collision in front of the Red Earth Casino in Salton Sea Beach involving two vehicles and multiple injuries.

SUNDAY, FEB. 6

11:38 a.m.: A subject in the Slab City area reported that a female subject in a yellow school bus had pointed a handgun at him.

4:26 p.m.: Deputies received a report from the Midway Campground in Winterhaven of a group of five Hispanic adult males wearing all white hiding behind a bush in the area.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

8:10 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 86 at Coolidge Springs Road near Desert Shores involving a male subject with a leg injury.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2

12:30 a.m.: A motorist driving near the corner of Fifth Street and Grape Avenue reported that a male subject walking in the middle of the road had lunged at his vehicle and then waved.