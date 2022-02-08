GIRLS WRESTLING: Karen Salais Wins 4th CIF Title

ESCONDIDO — When the final buzzer sounded making Calexico High School senior Karen Salais a four-time CIF-San Diego Section wrestling champion, she held up four fingers and then immediately began to cry.

“My high school wrestling career has been all over the place,” said the 18-year-old Salais. “From COVID and quarantine to personal issues, I was tearing up because I really wanted to be a four-time champ.”

Calexico High School senior Karen Salais stands atop the podium after winning the 108-pound division at the CIF-San Diego Section Division I girls wrestling championships at San Pasqual High in Escondido on Saturday, Feb. 5. | PHOTO COURTESY OF SALAIS FAMILY

Salais completed the four-peat by defeating Poway’s Xiomara Gallego, 4-1, in the 108-pound championship match in the CIF-SDS Division I championships at San Pasqual High in Escondido on Saturday, Feb. 5.

As a freshman Salais won the 103-pound division, then won the 108-pound class as a sophomore. In 2021, she won the 118-pound class but the Division I tournament was where the season ended due to COVID-cancelations of Masters and the state tournament.

Dropping 10 pounds to get to the 108-pound division was Salais’ decision as she feels that’s where she’ll have the best opportunity to win a state championship.

She finished sixth at the state tournament as a freshman in the 103-pound division, then took third at state as a sophomore in the 108-pound class.

“This is my last year so I’m really trying to get that state title,” Salais said. “I feel that 108 is the best weight for me to win it all. I’ve been going to a nutritionist so I can keep my strength as I lose weight.”

On Saturday, Salais received a bye in the opening round and then pinned Emily Serapio from Sweetwater High in National City in the quarterfinal in 55 seconds. In the semifinals she won by technical fall over Breanna Reynoso from Olympian High School in Chula Vista, 16-0.

In the championship match, Salais found herself down 1-0 after the first round, but was able to get two points in the second round and two more in the third period to score the 4-1 victory.

“She was strong,” Salais said about Gallego and the final match. “I was trying to wrestle smart and I didn’t want to do any moves that would cause me to get caught because it can change in a second.”

The Bulldogs’ Isis Dominguez finished in fourth place in the 103-pound division on Saturday, Feb. 5, securing her berth at the Masters’ Tournament. She received a bye in the first round and won by major decision in the quarterfinals.

Dominguez, a junior, lost in the semifinals to send her to the consolation bracket where she won by pin to earn her berth in the third-place match. In the third-place match, she was pinned by Bella Sevillano of Steele Canyon of Spring Valley.

The CIF-SDS Masters’ Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 11, at Alliant International University in San Diego.