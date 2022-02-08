El Centro Korean Church Catches Fire Overnight

EL CENTRO — A third-alarm fire that started in a shed area at the El Centro Korean Church was contained to the attic and one room early Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, according El Centro Fire Department officials.

Just after 2 a.m. El Centro fire crew were called out to 1274 W. El Dorado Ave. in the northern area of the city, arriving within four minutes of the initial call.

“An outside shed fire that had extended into the building’s attic. Firefighters coordinated an aggressive fire attack keeping the fire confined to the attic and one room and contents preventing the spread of fire into the remainder of the building,” according to a press release. “The fire was controlled within 30 minutes of the arrival of the first fire suppression unit at the scene.”

The fire is under investigation, and interim El Centro Fire Chief Cedric Ceseña it’s too early to tell the cause of the fire.

The Holtville, Imperial, Brawley, and Westmorland fire departments were called in for aid, but Westmorland was called off when the fire was under control.

El Centro Police Department, El Centro Code Enforcement Division, Imperial Irrigation District, and Southern California Gas Co. provided assistance.