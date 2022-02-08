Calexico Police Briefs: Jan. 31-Feb. 5

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Jan. 31 through Feb. 5.

MONDAY, JAN. 31

8:01 p.m.: An officer patrolling the 600 block of Imperial Avenue conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota after noticing that the vehicle did not have registration tags. Dispatch also advised that the plate on the vehicle belonged to a 1998 Lincoln. The driver, identified as Alfred Rivera, was also found to be driving without a license and a search of his vehicle revealed a bag of white powder suspected to be methamphetamine and multiple bags of marijuana totaling approximately 38 grams. Police also found a used methamphetamine pipe and $59 in small bills inside the vehicle. As an officer attempted to place Rivera in handcuffs, he tensed his arms and pulled away. The officer was able to bring Rivera to the ground and place him in handcuffs. Rivera was taken to the Calexico Police Department and booked for possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and for resisting arrest. He was later released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

10:38 p.m.: Police pulled over a blue Honda Civic with illegally tinted windows on Imperial Avenue at Highway 111 and found the driver to be driving without a license. The driver consented to a search of his vehicle and admitted to being in possession of marijuana and a used methamphetamine pipe. Police collected the paraphernalia as evidence. The individual was arrested and cited for driving without a license and released at the scene.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

12:30 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a robbery that had just occurred at Fallas Paredes in the 400 block of Fifth Street. The store manager told police that she followed the suspect to a nearby abandoned property and police were able to find the suspect and recover a basket stolen from the store along with an item of clothing the suspect was found wearing. The suspect, identified as Priscilia Coronado, was arrested for robbery and taken to Imperial County jail.

THURSDAY, FEB. 4

10:33 p.m.: An officer patrolling near the intersection of Third Street and Paulin Avenue pulled over the driver of a black Audi I38 for running a stop sign. Police identified the driver from past law enforcement encounters as Fabian Gomez. Dispatch advised officers that the vehicle’s registration had expired and so had Gomez’s driver’s license. As officers approached the vehicle and began to give Gomez commands, he began to resist and then ran toward the nearby port of entry, attempting to flee to Mexico. The officer was able to tackle Gomez to the ground and place him in handcuffs. Both the officer and Gomez received minor injuries in the scuffle and Gomez was cleared at El Centro Regional Medical Center before being taken to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

8:55 a.m.: An unknown suspect contacted a newly hired employee at the 7-Eleven store on Cole Boulevard and, posing as a corporate employee, had the worker take $9,830 from the store safe and deposit $2,655 into a Bitcoin account using a terminal at a nearby gas station. The fraudulent caller then told the store worker to take the rest of the money and meet them at a location in Tijuana, Mexico for a “person-to-person deposit.” The worker made it halfway to Tijuana with the remaining money before being called back by the store manager and the Calexico Police Department once they became aware of what was happening.