BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs Tied Atop IVL

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School boys basketball team used a dominant second half to pull away and beat Central Union High, 79-46, and pull into a tie for the Imperial Valley League lead at Varner Gym here on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Leading 31-27 at halftime, the Bulldogs (16-6 overall, 6-1 in IVL) outscored the Spartans 48-19 in the second half to blow the game open. Calexico shot 8-for-8 from the three-point line in the second half and forced Central into numerous turnovers with its pressure defense.

“We were able to make some adjustments at halftime,” said Hugo Estrada, Calexico’s fourth-year head coach. “We rely on our defense to get us into some transition offense and that game we got a lot of layups off of turnovers in the second half.”

Senior Aaron Tabarez had 19 points, 11 assists, six steals and five rebounds, while his brother, junior Andres Tabarez had a game-high 22 points. Senior Julian Beltran finished with 17 points and junior Cesar Castro had nine for the Bulldogs.

The win pulled Calexico into a tie with the Spartans on top of the IVL, both losing on the other team’s home court.

Calexico High School junior Andres Tabarez (12) shoots a floater over Central Union High senior Jacob Tovar during their Imperial Valley League game in Varner Gym in Calexico on Thursday, Feb. 3. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

On Friday, Feb. 4, the Bulldogs traveled to Yuma to take on Kofa High and jumped out to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and put the game away in the second half, winning 79-41.

Aaron Tabarez had a game-high 20 points to go with five assists and five steals. Andres Tabarez finished with 17 points while junior Aidan Carrasco had 10 and Castro finished with nine.

The next day, Saturday, Feb. 5, Calexico was back on the court for an IVL matchup with Southwest High in Varner Gym. The Bulldogs led 25-17 at halftime but couldn’t shake the scrappy Eagles, getting the victory, 48-36.

Aaron Tabarez was again the main factor on offense with 18 points and six assists. Beltran had 11 points while Andres Tabarez finished with eight.

On Monday, Feb. 7, the Bulldogs played their fourth game in five days when they traveled to El Cajon to take on Christian High in a nonleague matchup. The Patriots were able to squeak by the Bulldogs, 52-48.

Both Christian and Calexico will be competing in the CIF-San Diego Section Division II playoffs so it may be a preview of a possible future playoff game.

Andres Tabarez led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Aaron Tabarez finished with 15 against Christian.

Calexico has won 14 of its last 16 games and closes the season at Vincent Memorial Catholic School at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a nonleague game, then the IVL finale will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Holtville.

The Bulldogs’ playoff opponent, time and location will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 12, during a CIF-SDS seeding meeting in San Diego.

“Our goal is to be at our best at the end of the league season,” Estrada said. “We have everybody healthy and we’ve been able to practice with a full team so that has helped get us playing pretty well.”