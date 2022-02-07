Holtville Rotary Pulls Off 2nd Pulled Pork Event

River Bottom Boys Barbecue members stand with Ross Daniels (far right), president of the Holtville Rotary Club, as they accept the People’s Choice Award during the awards ceremony for the second annual Holtville Rotary Club Pulled Pork Cook-off on Saturday night, Feb. 5. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

HOLTVILLE — The champion of sweet and savory pulled pork was crowned this weekend at the second annual Holtville Rotary Club Pulled Pork Cook-off, and this year’s winner was none other than Humble Farmer Barbeque.

Humble Farmer Brewery owner Eric Strahm, also captain of the barbecue team, said he was happy, felt great the team won, especially after not winning last year.

“It takes a long time to cook it, and we enjoy doing it, but it’s good to hear that people enjoy it,” Strahm said.

Humble Farmer also tied for second place in the side dish competition.

Although this was Holtville’s second pulled pork cook-off, the first one was held three years ago in 2019. Rotary President Ross Daniels said the idea came about after the loss of the annual Holtville Rib Cook-off, a popular and annual event that had been a part of the Carrot Festival for years.

Daniels said he and a former Rotary Club member who was into barbecue and cookouts were pitching ideas back and forth when the concept of pulled pork came up as a competition. Rotary considered doing its own rib cook-off, but Daniels said it didn’t feel right piggybacking off the Holtville Athletic Club’s idea.

“We thought it would be interesting, because there is so many different varieties you can do,” Daniels said. “You have people out here making tacos, making quesadillas, sliders, you can do so many variations besides just having, like, a rib.”

Ten teams competed in Saturday’s cook-off, two more than the first year. There were trophies for first through third places plus awards for best dish and a People’s Choice award, which was won by River Bottom Boys Barbecue. Sides was won by CT Flooring for its spicy “cowboy corn.”

Some of the competitors were veterans of the rib cook-off. One of whom was 19-year rib cook-off veteran Rusty Payn, who is known in Holtville for his side dish of fried cauliflower that he made in the pulled pork competition.

“It’s something to do,” Payn said. “One of my boys is with the Rotary, and I know everybody in the Rotary, and I like doing it.”

People could try each booth’s pulled pork either by itself, as a sandwich, or another tantalizing meat creation like Daniels mentioned. Even the side dishes were a huge hit.

Holtville resident Marissa Moran was with a friend and was happy to get out and see something different. Moran liked that the event was smaller, allowing friends and family to see each other again.

“It’s something local, you can go outside and enjoy the outside again,” Moran said. “The food (was great) of course, because you don’t get this kind of food around people you know very often.”

“It’s really cool. We were talking about it that we wish our city would do the same,” said Carol Moreno, who was visiting with her husband and brother from El Centro.

“We wanted to come out for a fun evening and to support our town,” Holtville resident Maddie Rios said. “I’m glad they did, because I missed the rib cook-off, but if the pulled pork one helps, then that’s great.”

Daniels said he hopes there will be at least 20 teams competing in the future. Already there are groups asking him if they will be able to compete in the 2023 event.

Proceeds raised from the cook-off will go toward the Holtville Rotary Club youth fund for youth sports, activities, and scholarships, he said.