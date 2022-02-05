EL CENTRO — Best friends Ana Carreon and Krystal Duran were holding onto each other for support as they made their circles around the rink. It had been a while since either had skated, so a lot of falls were in order for the pair.

The last time the El Centro friends roller skated, they were in San Diego; it was a welcome treat to be able to lace up and get to skate indoors in their home town, something the Imperial Valley as a whole hasn’t experienced in quite some time.

“I think it’s great. It’s a great way for people to get out,” Carreon said on Thursday night, Feb. 3. “With everything that’s been happening with COVID, I think this is a really safe way of having the community come together and have fun.”

Thursday night was the opening of Best STEP Forward’s new Skate Night in its new El Centro extension center, with skating on Thursday and Saturday nights to start.

The warehouse-turned-roller-rink at 260 E. Main St. is the former home of Firestorm Gymnastics, which nonprofit Best STEP Forward took over as part of the Calipatria organization’s effort to branch out and reach more families and children, Best STEP Forward President Jacqueline Riddell said.

Five-year-old Ximena Villagran waits for her father, Cesar Villagran, to put on her new skates before getting out on the Best STEP Forward roller rink in El Centro on Thursday night, Feb. 3. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“We wanted to open the doors to the community to see what we are doing obviously, but also to provide a positive outlet for everyone. This is something that kids can do and adults can do,” Riddell explained. “I think that this is going to create a neat following and culture amongst Imperial Valley-ans, and we’re excited to be the people to offer that to the community.”

Marva Walker II of Brawley skates “circuits” around the Best STEP Forward roller rink just before the children get on the floor on Thursday night, Feb. 3 in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Carreon says she will likely try to come every day if Best STEP Forward has more Skate Nights.

Sylvia Elias came from Calexico with her granddaughter to try the rink. Elias said she had a love for roller skating and wanted to show her granddaughter how to skate plus get out of the house.

“We need this in the Valley,” Elias said of the rink. “We expect it to get funner and funner as the days go on.”

The inspiration for the space came after Ricochet in Imperial closed its doors for good, Riddell said on Thursday night. Suddenly families like her own and nonprofits that used Ricochet were left without a safe space to take their children or have an outlet where children could express themselves freely through physical activity, she said.

She knew there had to be something Best STEP Forward could do, so the organization took on the warehouse space in September and set out to provide a safe space for everyone community.

Skater and Brawley resident Marva Walker II, owner of a mobile rink business, Skating Grace, was excited to see a rink opening.

“This is something that the Valley really needs,” Walker II said.

The idea to convert the warehouse space into a roller rink was inspired by watching the children play on their bikes, scooters, and skateboards inside the warehouse while the adult volunteers were working on the building, Riddell said.

With a lot of elbow grease, the former gym has been transformed into a complex that has a huge area for the roller rink, dancing, playrooms, and potential for more in the future. Inclusive spaces such as a nursing room and gender-neutral bathrooms were a must as well when fixing up the place and “removing the flames and glitter walls,” Riddell said with a laugh.

Ximena Villagran, 5, is guided by her father, Cesar Villagran, using a roller bar while having her first skate on the rink at Best STEP Forward’s new space in El Centro on Thursday night, Feb. 3 in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“The families need a safe space. They need a space to provide an outlet and just a space to have a good time,” she added.

Riddell has high hopes for Best STEP Forward’s new space and has full confidence that the roller rink will be a success. There is still work to be done to keep the space roller-friendly, she said, including smoothing the floor, adding epoxy and picking up some skates that will hopefully be available to rent by the summer.

She even plans to start up an Imperial Valley roller derby team. The space is not large enough for league derby, Riddell added, but she thinks it could easily be turned into something the Valley can enjoy.

Proceeds raised from the Skate Nights (entry is a $5 donation) will be put toward the purchase of a new air conditioner for the building. Riddell said Best STEP will continue its usual programs, including soccer, baseball, and more but has plans to begin creating additional programs that emphasize the arts and theater. The new building will provide a space that will let the organization do even more.

“I’m really excited that Best STEP has chosen the city of El Centro to provide activities for children to use with a sense of inclusion,” El Centro Mayor Pro Tem Martha Cardenas-Singh said. “I like that it has a very family friendly air. And it’s fun!”