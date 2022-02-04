SDSU-IV Adds Majors Starting in Fall 2022

CALEXICO — Beginning fall 2022, a wealth of new majors, additional student services and a growing faculty will be featured at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, according to a press release. The deadline to apply for admissions to the fall semester is March 7.

Starting in the fall, SDSU-Imperial Valley first-year and transfer students can take virtually any SDSU major and any minor, even if those majors and minors are not offered locally. The newly created SDSU Archway Program is a four-year university bridge that allows students at SDSU-Imperial Valleys to declare and pursue major and minor courses of study in San Diego, if they are not now available in the Imperial Valley.

“The program is designed to provide seamless access to all that SDSU has to offer regardless of which campus a student is at,” stated Mark Wheeler, interim SDSU-Imperial Valley dean and chief administrative officer, in the press release.

A recently launched university shuttle service will facilitate transportation between the Imperial Valley and San Diego campuses.

“We are making good on our commitment to expand opportunities for our students while we continue to provide a low-cost, and in many cases free, top-quality college education here,” Wheeler stated.

There is also the addition of an undeclared major for those applying for admission for fall 2022. Undeclared major status lets students explore various fields of study before declaring a major. With the SDSU Archway Program, students with undeclared major status will have access to even more majors to sample.

The list of majors and minors fully available at SDSU-Imperial Valley continues to expand in fall 2022 with the addition of a public health minor, which may become a major in 2023. SDSU-Imperial Valley will add at least three more faculty positions for the program.

The new programs — and several more still being developed — add to a growing list of benefits SDSU-Imperial Valley offers students.

In addition to a growing list of majors offered locally, the campus boasts a high-caliber, tenure-track faculty actively pursuing research here, according to Salvador Espinosa, SDSU-Imperial Valley interim associate dean for academic affairs.

SDSU-Imperial Valley students routinely enjoy the advantages of small classes with easy access to dedicated faculty and staff and opportunities to participate in academic research, according to the release. Scholarships and financial aid are available and make it possible for most students to get their education at low to no cost.

“The net result is SDSU-Imperial Valley students get a top-quality education at a nationally ranked research university at a bargain price — most students are eligible for a free education at SDSU Imperial Valley,” interim Dean Wheeler stated. “You cannot beat that.”

For information and to apply, go to https://imperialvalley.sdsu.edu/admissions.