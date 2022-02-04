San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 4-6 – Hops & Halfsies

SAN DIEGO — Have a museum plan for this San Diego weekend (and the next three weekends, to be clear)? It could save you big bucks if you do. Also, try a theater debut or two, and a sudsy take on the classic bayfront cruise.

San Diego Museum Month continues throughout February with half-off entry to more than 45 local museums and attractions. But first you must stop by a Macy’s store or one of several local public libraries, including San Diego County and city of San Diego branches to pick up a pass that entitles you to four half-off admissions. Hit one of Balboa Park’s many sites or spread out all over the county to try, say, Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, the Living Coast Discovery Center in Chula Vista or Barona Cultural Center and Museum in Lakeside.

The 12th annual Human Rights Watch Film Festival continues with films on immigration reform – a California teen is the focus – reproductive rights, foster youth, indigenous rights and inequality. The films can be accessed online, with discussions to follow that include filmmakers and participants. Stream individual films for $9 or see the whole slate with a festival pass for $35.

For a different take on waterfront tours, try Flagship Cruises’ “Hops on the Harbor.” The Friday-night series highlights a different local brewery each month. Next up for February – Belching Beaver, with Rouleur to follow in March. The evening, with departures at 7:30 p.m., matches dinner with craft beers and flights, along with chances to meet the brewers. Tickets start at $84.50.

Take your theater virtual or in-person this weekend as the curtain opens on a couple productions and falls on another:

The Old Globe Theatre begins previews for Trouble in Mind – written by Alice Childress and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg – at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. The play-within-a-play, about a Black actress and a multiracial cast rehearsing a new Broadway production while beset by backstage rivalries, starts to simmer when artistic differences divide the cast and the white director. The show continues through March 13, with opening night set for Thursday, Feb. 10. Tickets start at $30 during the preview dates, then $36 after the opening.

The Cygnet Theater in Old Town hosts the last two days of previews for Life Sucks Friday, Feb. 4, and Saturday. The comedy, described as a “brash and revelatory reworking of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya,” opens Sunday, Feb. 6, and continues through Feb. 27. Prices start at $25.

A Weekend with Pablo Picasso, presented by San Diego Repertory Theatre, concludes Sunday. Written and performed by Culture Clash’s Herbert Siguenza, the play focuses on the creative process of one of the giants of the arts. The pay-what-you-can stream starts at $15.

