IMPERIAL — Recent instances of vandalism and graffiti have outraged the Imperial City Council, leading the city to take a stand against such crimes, including offering $150 as incentive for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“Our staff has better things to do than to have to constantly be fixing up something because some little bastard tears (it) up. It’s just got to stop,” Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale said during the council meeting of Wednesday, Feb. 2.

A recent spike in vandalism in both city parks and around private residences has resulted in damages that span from graffiti on walls, both private and public, especially in the Savannah Ranch subdivision, to transformer boxes and AT&T phone boxes in the surrounding area, Parks Department Director Tony Lopez reported during the meeting.

At the parks, graffiti have been found on playground equipment and in the public restrooms, including inappropriate language and images. Several restrooms have also been destroyed, with vandals ripping stalls from the wall, and smashing toilets, urinals, and sinks.

Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale speaks at an Imperial City Council meeting on Jan 5. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“Personally, I think this (is) disgusting. Looking at those pictures … this was kind of like the G-rated version of what’s usually drawn in the parks. As a parent, it’s really hard when your 7-year-old daughter asks, ‘Hey mom, what’s that a picture of?’ and it’s a park or a space that’s specifically for kids,” Imperial Mayor Pro Tem Katie Burnworth said.

This rash of vandalism is a new problem for the city, despite the struggles neighboring cities have had with vandalism, Imperial City Manager Dennis Morita said. What conditions changed to create this new problem are still unknown, he said.

As opposed to Mayor Dale’s tougher tact, council member Karin Eugenio took a softer stance on the issue, even though she was the one who requested the presentation.

Eugenio suggested police perform some level of outreach to the schools, since the City Council suspects it was teenagers causing the damage. She also suggested that police begin to patrol the parks more frequently, perhaps even filling out their paperwork at the park so they could be more vigilant and visible.

“Is there a correspondence that could occur within PD and the schools, perhaps in the form of maybe one of their assemblies? Could a member of the PD go and talk to students at the middle school or the high school about the consequences of these kinds of actions?” Eugenio asked Police Chief Leonard Barra, who responded that he would see what he could do.

In an incident of vandalism at Papa Eager Park in Imperial recently, the restroom stall doors were ripped from the wall. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF IMPERIAL

Over the last few years, Imperial has dedicated itself to changing its image to that of one of the fastest growing and safest cities in the nation, with beautiful parks and public amenities. To this end, the city has spent millions of dollars improving parks, redeveloping the downtown, building bike paths, and working to eventually redo the Highway 86 corridor to be a “destination highway.”

One of the hardest-hit parks in the rash of vandalism was Joshua Tree Park, which was recently the subject of one of the city’s many improvement projects. However, within a week of completion, the park became a victim of vandalism, city officials said.

Precisely how much all of this damage has cost the city was not provided during the meeting, but city officials did state that costs not only the cost of replacing the physical items but in the cost of the staff time.

The monument at the entrance of the Savannah Ranch subdivision in Imperial was tagged with graffiti recently. A number of locations within the housing subdivision were hit, including fences, walls and utility boxes. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CITY OF IMPERIAL

“It’s not like stuff that we can go down to Costco and just buy that costs a couple hundred dollars; this has to be special equipment. This money that we’re using to replace and rebuild and fix this stuff could be used to make those parks better for what people are asking for,” Council member Robert Amparano said.

In addition to the possibility of student assemblies, Chief Barra said he will look into staffing schedules to see if he can make any changes that would put more officers at the parks and adjust the city’s security cameras to areas that are experiencing high vandalism, such as park restrooms.

City officials are also asking residents to assist in finding the culprits by remaining vigilant while they are within the city. They would like to encourage residents to report any vandalism or suspicious activity, offering $150 for information that leads to an.

“If you want to come to our town, you want to spray(paint) and you get caught, get ready to get busted, because we’re not putting up with it,” Dale said.