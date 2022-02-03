Mexicali Scholars to Write Calexico History Book

CALEXICO — Two Mexicali-based scholars have been selected by the Calexico Arts Council to write the first installment of a planned series of paperback bilingual books that will present an inclusive account of Calexico’s history.

The two scholars, Yolanda Sanchez Ogas and Francisco Javier Palacios Flores, are considered experts in the history of the Mexicali region and by default are familiar with the contours of Calexico’s early days, too.

“Studying the history of Mexicali we learned about the history of Calexico,” Sanchez Ogas said during a press conference where her and Palacios Flores’ selection was announced at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 3. “(Calexico) has similar origins to Mexicali. Everything that happened here was reflected in Mexicali, and what happened over there was reflected over here.”

The pair were among five applicants, all from outside of the Valley, who had responded to the nonprofit Arts Council’s call for proposals from writers and historians for the history book project. The project aims to potentially produce up to three to four books that each span a different time period in Calexico’s past and present.

Sanchez Ogas and Palacios Flores will co-author a book written in both English and Spanish that will concentrate on the early history of the Calexico region, from 1900 to 1920.

Known as the official chronicler of Mexicali history, Sanchez Ogas is also considered an expert on the history of the Cucapa indigenous people who have settled in the Baja California and Sonora states of Mexico.

Calexico City Council member Glorio Romo (right) notified Mexicali-based historian Francisco Javier Palacos Flores that the council will soon consider a resolution to potentially provide financial support to the book about Calexico history that Palacios Flores and co-author Yolanda Sanchez Ogas have been contracted by the Calexico Arts Council to write. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Palacios Flores is a Mexicali native, published author and has obtained two graduate degrees from Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. He has written extensively about the Mexicali Valley region and the founding of the city. The pair had jointly applied as a team for the book project.

“I’m confident that something of a very high quality will arise,” he said in Spanish.

Yet, in spite of their extensive academic expertise, both historians acknowledged that the success of their joint endeavor will also be dependent on the willingness of local community members to share their histories and artifacts.

“I’m sure there are many older people here whose parents have told them about the old days and that’s what we’re interested in,” said Ogas, who speaks Spanish.

The Calexico Arts Council approved its contract with the historians on Monday, Jan. 31. The effort is being funded with the support of the Imperial Irrigation District and the county, Arts Council president Carmen Durazo explained.

Of the five different applications the Arts Council received, two separate teams of two and one individual were interviewed before the final selection was made, Durazo said.

The selected pair has been conducting research since late December, making use of newspaper archives from the Calexico Chronicle and Imperial Valley Press. Further plans call for visits to the Pioneers’ Museum, Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park as well as to the Yuha Desert near Ocotillo, to document the petroglyphs.

Any member of the community who has either knowledge or artifacts, such as pictures, dating between the late 1800s to 1920 is encouraged to contact the Calexico Arts Council at 760-791-2218 or carmendurazo1@yahoo.com

The council also has plans to host a gathering where Sanchez Ogas and Palacios Flores will have the opportunity to interview members of the public to compile their histories.

They received some initial support on Thursday, when Mary Medina, a member of the Woman’s Improvement Club of Calexico, stopped by the arts center to notify the historians that she intended to make available for their use a copy of her battered book, “Camp Salvation: First Citizens of Calexico. An Oasis on the Gold Rush Trail.”

Camp Salvation was a camp set up in present-day Calexico in the mid-1800s to provide aid to individuals traveling west across the desert during the California Gold Rush. A plaque in commemoration of the camp is located at Rockwood Plaza.

The historic “customshouse” built in 1932 on First Street in Calexico was the forerunner to the downtown port of entry. The building was used in some capacity until 1974. Although this photo is from a later period, the Calexico Arts Council will start its history of Calexico project from 1900 to 1920. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL BALLARD

The book will make wide use of pictures, maps, graphs and drawings, comprising about a third of its content. A third will be written in Spanish by the authors and then translated into English to account for the remaining portion of the approximately 150-page book.

It will be geared toward the average reader instead of academics and be affordably priced.

“The important thing about being able to present the results of our investigation is for it to be clear,” Palacios Flores said. “That the people can come to know how everything came to be, which at the time appeared to be a crazy adventure.”

Equally important is to have the book be inclusive of all of the diverse people and personalities that were present during the city’s early years. Too often, those voices have been left out, Arts Council president Durazo said.

Local schools may also be able to incorporate the book into their curriculum, she said, especially now that the state of California has mandated that high schools teach ethnic studies starting in the 2025-26 school year.

“We think this would be an excellent opportunity for our local students to be able to utilize this book as a resource locally and also to study the local ethnic groups that came here,” Durazo said. “Hopefully we’ll be inspiring the next generation of students to be proud of their town.”

Per the team’s contract with the Arts Council, a third of the book’s content must be submitted in about two months, with the following portions submitted over the course of successive two-month periods. The completed book is expected to become available for purchase in the fall.

The Arts Council will continue to accept donation from community members who want to financially support the book project, which is hoped will publish additional books covering successive decades of Calexico’s history.