Wastewater Gives County A Look into COVID Trends

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Public Health Department introduced a new University of California Berkeley web-based tool — called COVID-Web — to help predict COVID trends more than a week faster by monitoring coronavirus levels in municipal wastewater.

“In general, what the data have shown both on the way up on the curve and on the way down on the curve, that the wastewater tends to be about a week and a half or two weeks ahead of what’s otherwise happening,” county Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday said during the COVID update for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb 1.

Starting as a tool used for the Bay Area, the laboratory team at UC Berkeley gathered samples from wastewater treatment plants to test for COVID levels, eventually moving to treatment plants throughout the state. The team then extracts and concentrates the genetic material from the sample and then measures the amount of COVID present in the water using a PCR test. Currently, Imperial County only has one source for sampling.

“The city of Calexico is collecting water samples at their treatment plant. Those samples are then mailed to a laboratory over at UC Berkeley,” Imperial County Public Health Director Janette Angulo said during the county board meeting, explaining how Calexico participates in the program.

After the researchers have completed their tests and results are ready, they are uploaded to a county dashboard, located at https://data.covid-web.org. Available data on the site begins with a sample date of Sept. 9 and continues roughly every two weeks from that point forward. County Public Health will then use the data to gage what upcoming trends will be, which continue to be dire, officials said.

Imperial County continues to face record-setting COVID numbers, having a 41.2 percent positivity rate and a case rate of 264 cases per 100,000 people. Angulo also reported 30 COVID outbreaks, with another 11 being investigated, and as of Feb. 1, Imperial County reported having 4,290 active cases and a death toll of 845.

Compounding the problem even further, Imperial County hospitals reported having 214 hospitalized patients, with 99 of them testing positive for COVID. Of those 99, 28 are currently in intensive-care units, filling the ICU to the limit of what staff can handle.

“For ICU beds, (how many are available) changes on a daily basis, and bed availability is really driven by staff availability at any time,” Angulo reminded those listening.

As hospital staff face the same 41.2 percent positivity rate that the rest of the county faces, staff shortages are not surprising but do impact the hospitals’ ability to take care of the sick, officials said. Imperial County hospitals are currently faced with having physical beds for patients but lacking the staff necessary to care for the patients in the beds, limiting the number of patients that can be treated, according to Angulo.

County Helps Homeless

Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved accepting $2,120,075 across three different grants so that the county can provide support for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness though a variety of programs.

The first grant was awarded to the Imperial County Social Services Department through the 2019 California Emergency Solutions and Housing Program Grant. This Department of Housing and Community Development grant doesn’t currently have an allocated program, instead being free to be used in a variety of programs, in so long as they are related to preventing homelessness and the monies are spent by Jan. 3, 2025.

“Now, some of the eligible activities included rental assistance, housing relocation and stabilization services, along with operating subsidies, operating support for emergency housing interventions and systems support for Homeless Management Information System,” said Veronica Rodriguez, director of Imperial County Social Services.

The other two grants, totaling $1,492,533, were awarded by the same grant, the Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention Round 2 Funding from the California Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council, to two different organizations within the county, the Department of Social Services and the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council.

While each organization received separate funding, the two organizations will be working in tandem, weaving the two sets of funding together to maximize helping those they can help. The Department of Social Services will be receiving $704,942, which will be dedicated to housing Imperial County’s current homeless population.

The final $787,591 will go to the Continuum of Care to be used for capital improvement projects that increase affordable housing stock in Imperial County. Additionally, both grant awards will be required to spend at least 8 percent on homeless youth programs, with another 5 percent to be utilized for homelessness planning or the development of infrastructure to support the Coordinated Entry System, which manages the crisis response for Imperial County, or the Homeless Management System, which tracks information on Imperial County’s homeless population.

County Sheriff Department ARPA Purchase

Imperial County Sheriff Department will be receiving $720,700 worth of equipment, either to provide necessary equipment or replace damaged equipment during the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds were divided between two divisions in the Sheriff’s Department, the Sheriff-Coroner Division and the Sheriff Operations and Corrections Division.

The Sheriff-Coroner Division was awarded the bulk of the funding, receiving $633,700 to purchase two refrigerated containers, one van, and seven patrol vehicles. The two refrigerated containers became needed when increased deaths and technical issues with the county’s current refrigerated containers led to a lack of body storage for the county. The van will also be used for the Sheriff-Coroner Division, which currently has to outsource vehicles for the transportation of human remains.

Of the $633,700, some $312,572 will be dedicated to the purchase of seven new patrol vehicles, with the Sheriff’s Department sighting increase patrols during the pandemic as the reason the seven patrol vehicles are necessary. An additional $80,000 will be dedicated directly to the maintenance of these vehicles along with the maintenance of the van.

The final $87,000 will go to the Sheriff’s Operations and Corrections Division for the purchase of a canopy tent to house screening stations, contraband detection units which will decrease screening time, and miscellaneous items to assist in mitigating pandemic-related issues, such as mobile computers, respiratory masks, personal protective equipment, and iPads.