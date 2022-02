CALEXICO — The Calexico High boys soccer team beat Southwest High, 1-0, in an Imperial Valley League match on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and followed that with a 6-0 home win over Holtville High on Thursday, Jan. 27, and a 2-1 IVL win over Central Union High in El Centro on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Bulldogs sit atop the IVL standings with a 4-1 record.

Calexico High School senior Jesse Nuñez gets past a Southwest High defender during their Imperial Valley League match at Ward Field in Calexico on Tuesday, Jan. 25. RODRIGO BUENROSTRO PHOTO