WRESTLING: CHS’ Rodriguez Takes 4th in Holtville

HOLTVILLE — Calexico High School senior Jesus Rodriguez went to the 58th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational wrestling tournament and walked away with a fourth-place medal in the 31-team, two-day event on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29.

Rodriguez opened the tournament with three straight victories on Friday, Jan. 28, pinning Holtville’s Alan Marquez at 1:06 of the first round, then pinning Daniel DiCroce of Santana High of Santee at 4:47 of the third round.

In his final match on Friday, he won by tiebreaker over Joey Smith of Granite Hills High of El Cajon, 7-6.

“He (Rodriguez) is quick and he gets in on the legs really well,” said Gilbert Mendez, Calexico High’s head coach. “He’s made a big improvement this year after not getting any work last year due to Covid.”

When Rodriguez returned on Saturday he lost in the semifinals to Jayden Avila of Helix High of La Mesa, then won his consolation semifinal match by decision over Loren Phillips of Kofa High of Yuma, 9-2.

In the third-place match, Rodriguez lost to Jordan Nodarse of Rancho Bernardo High of San Diego by pin at 2:32 of the second round.

“It was a really good tournament for me. I have been practicing a lot and had help from a lot of people,” said the 18-year-old Rodriguez. “I’ve put in a lot of practice time on the mat so I felt I was prepared and ready to go.”

In the 128-pound division, Calexico’s Andrew Pasaraba had a bye in the opening round then lost to Rancho Bernardo’s Brayden Concepcion. In the consolation round, he defeated Jonas Espinoza of Southwest High of El Centro, then lost to Brandon Kamali of Mater Dei High of Chula Vista 12-3 in the third round of the consolation bracket.

Calexico High School senior Jesus Rodriguez stands on the podium in fourth place in the 222-pound division at the 58th Annual Holtville Rotary Invitational wrestling tournament in Holtville on Saturday, Jan. 29. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALEXICO WRESTLING

At 147 pounds, the Bulldogs’ Troy Marin lost in the opening round on Friday, then won back-to-back consolation matches over Marlon Ames of El Capitan High of Lakeside and Oscar Perez of Olympian High of Chula Vista. In the third round of the consolation bracket, Marin lost to Jacob Jimenez-Santillan of Steele Canyon High of Spring Valley.

“Overall I thought it was a good tournament. We are always right up there as one of the top three tournaments in the section,” said C.J. Johnston, Holtville’s longtime head wrestling coach and tournament director. “We get a lot of state-ranked kids and you’ll see a lot of them as top-four seeds at the Master’s tournament.”

Holtville High’s Donovan Johnston (128 pounds) and Brawley’s Steven Solis (184 pounds) were the only two local wrestlers to claim championships at the tournament.

“I grew up at this tournament with my grandpa coaching and my dad coaching,” said the 18-year-old Johnston. “I’ve been going to it every year of my life and I knew going in this was my last chance to win it.”

The Vikings (141.5 points) finished fifth as a team at the 31-team tournament, behind champion Rancho Bernardo High of San Diego (307), Brawley Union High in second place (202), Kofa High of Yuma in third (187.5) and Granite Hills High of El Cajon (172.5) in fourth.

The heavyweight division (287 pounds) is where Holtville got a lot of its points with three Vikings finishing in the top six places. Freshman Smith Hilfiker took third, with junior Alexis Roldon finishing fifth and junior Athan Escamilla finishing sixth.

Other Vikings to place at the tournament were sophomore Seth Iten who was fourth in the 154-pound division and his brother senior Payton Iten who was fifth in the 147-pound division.

For Brawley Union, Joey Navarro was second in the 140-pound division and Robert Platt was second in the 197-pound division, Evan Valez was third in the 108-pound division, Karim Alla was fourth in the 115-pound division, Mason Navarro was third and Jose Espinoza was fourth in the 122-pound class and Matthew Gutierrez was third in the 172-pound division.

Imperial High’s Christopher Guizar was sixth in the 134-pound division.