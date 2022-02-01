IMPERIAL — A legend in the agriculture field and a champion of those with autism spectrum disorder, Dr. Temple Grandin graced the stage of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds last week with her talk on the cattle industry and autism.

One World Beef Meatpackers was the host of the Jan. 25 event, sparked by what owner Eric Brandt said was an annual inspection of the plant in which Grandin was part and the announcement of the company’s new scholarship.

Since Grandin would be in the Imperial Valley for the inspection, Brandt asked if she would speak to the 4-H, FFA, and children of the Valley with autism spectrum disorder.

The 74-year-old expert on stress among livestock populations was diagnosed with autism in 1950 and become known for her advocacy for the cattle industry and people with autism spectrum disorder. Grandin also got her early career start in the Imperial Valley, observing El Toro Cattle Co. and Orita Land and Cattle to learn what is needed to work on and fix cattle systems.

During her presentation, Grandin married together the two aspects of her own life that have shaped her, she said, autism and the welfare of animals. Grandin spoke of animals being visual learners, “visual thinkers” as she called it, and how differences in their environments can affect their lives.

“I’m seeing smart kids we need building things in the plants that are sitting at home playing video games with an autism diagnosis,” Grandin said during her presentation. “There is scientific research that shows that this kind of thinking is different than either verbal thinking or mathematical thinking.”

She lamented the loss of visual learning in schools, the loss of shop classes and hands-on learning that she remembered being part of the academic lives of students.

“We need to have both, and I’m worried that our educational system is filtering out the visual thinkers,” Grandin said.

As she connected agriculture and autism, she used an example of a chain hanging in a feed lot and scaring the cattle. She also spoke of fear and how to help animals deal with it for showmanship circuits or in the industry, something that a lot of the students have had to deal with in the 4-H and FFA groups when with their animals in the fairs.

Grandin related that with autistic children who have to deal with fear tolerance as well. When she was a teenager, Grandin would lay down in a squeeze chute, equipment used to calm cattle, on her uncle’s ranch to calm herself in a moment of distress.

She said visual learning is the same with most autistic children, herself included, saying these types of learners are the ones who are helping to build the parts at the beef plants and figuring out what to do to make improvements. Grandin added that most of the people who are in the ag industry, the mechanics, and even the artists, have ASD and think in “visual” terms.

Dr. Grandin Meets Her Fans

Afterward, Grandin sold and signed copies of her books, where she had the opportunity to speak with some of the children and adults who attended the presentation.

Sixteen-year-old Steven Hilfiker said it was interesting and familiar at the same time to listen to Grandin. Steven is on the autism spectrum and said he very much connected with what she was saying about the link between animals and people with ASD. Steven could see where Grandin’s correlation between animals reacting negatively to new objects out of fear connected with how he himself has reacted to situations and objects that made him fearful or uncomfortable.

Dr. Temple Grandin signs a book for Andrew Triviso, one of many agriculture students who attended her presentation at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Jan. 25. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“This is a person I can relate to,” Steven said. “It’s kind of like you look in a mirror and you see the same person and I was just, wow.”

Andrew Triviso, a 14-year-old member of the Mt. Signal 4-H, said he will use the knowledge gained from Grandin’s presentation to apply to his future projects in the program.

“I have a lot to take away from it,” Andrew said. “It helped me see into the agriculture world, it helped me more on autism, and how animals react to different things.”

It was not only students who were present to hear Grandin. Others from around the Valley in education and the ag industry attended, Gonzalez said.

Southwest FFA adviser Kristen Mayo was there with her students and is a huge fan of Grandin and her story. Mayo hopes her students come away with a better understanding of the agriculture world that they could improve in the future. She said she shows the “Temple Grandin” movie to her students each year.

“It’s the differences that makes us unique, and because of her unique traits with autism she has a perspective that has given us such a gift in how we can treat them better and treat them with great respect and meet their needs so that they feel good so that we are raising animals that are not only happy but are better for our industry,” Mayo said.

Dr. Temple Grandin signs the last of her books for Autism of Support of Imperial County President James Gonzalez to give to families who were unable to make it to her Jan. 25 presentation. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Veterinary tech and El Centro native Hannah Romes now lives in Arizona and made the trip down just to hear Grandin speak.

“It was amazing,” Romes said. “I asked questions about how better to handle animals, backyard animals specifically.”

When asked how seeing all the young men and women who came out to see her, a large number of whom were diagnosed on the spectrum, Grandin said she felt responsible for them.

“I feel it’s a responsibility, because I want to motivate the next generation to get out and do good things,” Grandin said.

More on Grandin’s Visit

Kim Hendricks of One World Beef said Grandin had insisted she was going come to the Valley despite the current COVID surge. Hendricks said Grandin said the youths needed her there, especially children with ASD.

“Temple said if we have to do it in a field, we are going to do it,” Hendricks said when recounting their phone call.

A field was not needed, but it was a full house in the Casa de Mañana building. Autism Support of the Imperial County families took up most of the tables in the front of the stage, President James Gonzalez said.

To see Grandin there is a big thing for the community, Gonzalez said, adding there is only one word for her — “awesome.”

“It’s just awe inspiring what she’s done and what she has done for the autistic community,” said Gonzalez, the father of an autistic son. “But it shows the tenacity of her mom, it shows what happens if you have that support.”

One World Beef will give out its first OBW Dr. Temple Grandin Scholarship for 4-H and FFA students of the Imperial Valley during the livestock auction of this year’s California Mid-Winter Fair. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Brandt hopes the children that heard Grandin’s words are able to be inspired and have the desire to get into or go further in agriculture.

“Tonight in listening to Temple Grandin, I hope something sparks tonight, and if not tonight, somewhere here on the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds that inspires you to do something meaningful in your life,” Brandt told the audience.

Grandin is a designer of livestock handling facilities and a professor of animal science at Colorado State University. Facilities she has designed are used throughout the United States and countries such as Canada, Mexico, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, and more. She has published more than 400 articles in scientific journals and livestock periodicals. Her work into animal behavior ensured the creation of better facilities around the world for cattle and livestock as well as more humane methods in the slaughterhouses.

Her life’s story was turned into an award-winning film, “Temple Grandin,” in 2010.

New OWB Scholarship

At the end of the presentation One World Beef announced the creation of the OWB Dr. Temple Grandin Animal Welfare Scholarship in the amount of $2,500. This scholarship will be available to students who are juniors and seniors that are currently in FFA with good standing, will be in the large animal livestock program in the fair, and must sell their animal at the auction.

Applications started on Jan. 31 and close Feb. 28. Recipients will be announced at the first livestock auction of this year’s California Mid-Winter Fair.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The publication of this story was delayed due to technical difficulties.)