Law Professor, Author Inspires During El Centro Talk

EL CENTRO — When William B. Gould IV began reading his great-grandfather’s diary, discovering he was an escaped slave who joined the Navy to fight for his freedom, he knew that this would be a story that would inspire many.

So Gould worked for more than 30 years to be able to publish the diary into a book he would call “Diary of a Contraband: The Civil War Passage of a Black Sailor.” Yet when he arrived at Southwest High School in El Centro to speak about the book, it was Gould’s own accomplishments that inspired those attending his presentation on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29.

Gould was in town to serve as keynote speaker for the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee’s Stone of Hope Award ceremony earlier that day, both on the eve of the start of Black History Month.

Gould, much like his great-grandfather, William Gould I, is no stranger to discrimination and fighting for civil rights. Gould made history when he became the first African American professor at the Stanford School of Law, and just three years after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Gould served as a consultant to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission providing recommendations on seniority disputes and conciliation procedures.

Three students attending the talk, Renzo Herrera, Marissa Perez, and Yamir Aguilar, all 15-year-old Southwest High sophomores who participate in their school’s mock trial program, listened closely to Gould’s presentation and life stories and actively participated in the question-and-answer portion of the presentation.

They spoke excitedly during a shared interview after Gould had finished his presentation, sharing how impactful it was being able to see Gould speak.

“I find it really interesting. I didn’t really know what I was expecting coming to see it, but I really enjoyed it. There was like not a moment that I wasn’t invested in it,” Renzo said.

Gould’s presentation was in Southwest’s library, where he spoke on how he came across his great-grandfather’s diary and the lessons he learned from it. He focused on how everyday people, which he referred to as the foot soldiers — the central theme of his keynote address a few hours earlier at the Stone of Hope Awards — are the catalyst for the changes we see as a result of civil rights movements.

Although Gould had given much the same speech earlier that day, he expanded on his themes and taking questions from the few dozen attendees really brought the event to life.

“Because there is less of a distance here between myself and the audience, versus the kind of audience that we had at the ceremony, I feel as though it’s more like a seminar,” Gould said after the talk. “We can have a kind of back and forth and a real dialogue, and I welcomed that … So it was a wonderful opportunity, and I was really excited and honored.”

For student Marissa Perez, being able to participate in this discussion with this historic law professor became a deeply impactful moment on her own journey in law.

“He’s an inspiration in every sense, honestly. All of us want to go into law and just seeing this like further confirms the fact that doing law can make such an impact on the world, or the way that he said it, ‘law is a vehicle to just make a change in the world.’ I think that that was the biggest thing that stuck with me,” she said excitedly.

Attorney George Marquez, an Imperial County public defender and a candidate for county district attorney, found that Gould’s presentation resonated with him, just as it did with the three teens. He spoke highly of Gould’s career, referring to him as an expert in not only civil rights and equity law, but as an expert in labor law as well.

“I think having people of this magnitude come to our valley is positive, because it’s an educational experience. All of what this man has to offer is a library of experience … And it makes you think, and you add that to your library of experience in your mind,” he said. “I think it was a great thing.”

Experts like Gould can plant the seeds of passion and knowledge that grow inside those listening, helping them to understand the world far better. For the students, listening to Gould speak not only provided that education, but helped to grow their own aspirations for their future careers.

“I have already researched much about law because it’s something that interests me. It’s my passion,” student Yamir Aguilar said. “Even then, I learned a lot more. I didn’t know were actual stories such as his great-grandfather, and it just motivates me more to pursue law.”