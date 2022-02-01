Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Jan. 25-31

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31.

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

8:45 a.m.: A Niland resident requested a patrol check of the area of First Street and Memphis Avenue after seeing a suspicious male subject in the area carrying a broomstick.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

8:54 a.m.: A flower farmer in the Niland area reported that unknown suspects had been stealing stock lilies from his fields.

3:27 p.m.: Deputies responded to a four-vehicle accident with one injured subject complaining of back pain on Highway 111 at McCabe Road.

THURSDAY, JAN. 27

2:02 a.m.: A subject called deputies from the Slab City area to report a naked female causing a disturbance by going through things at her camp and yelling and screaming.

6:28 p.m.: Deputies were called to the Family Dollar store in Salton City for reports of a Hispanic male adult in a black sweater yelling and screaming and being aggressive in the store.

10:59 p.m.: Union Pacific Railroad employees called deputies to report a group of five individuals trespassing on railroad property in a wash approximately seven miles south of Glamis, possibly trying to flag them down for help.

FRIDAY, JAN. 28

2:10 a.m.: Deputies responded to Slab City for reports of a camp on fire.

5:53 p.m.: Deputies responded to a four-vehicle collision with injuries on Highway 111 at McCabe Road.

8:19 p.m.: A resident of the 1100 block of Sierra Vista Avenue in Ocotillo reported being robbed by her neighbors while outside of her home. The caller stated that the subjects took her cell phone and keys and tried to steal her car. The caller was unable to tell dispatchers where she was calling from or where she was going and became uncooperative.

11:01 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a fire at a two-story abandoned residence on McCabe Road near the Imperial County Office of Education.

11:20 p.m.: The California Highway Patrol requested assistance from deputies with a single-vehicle rollover near the corner of McCabe Road and Pitzer Road involving a subject trapped inside the vehicle.

SATURDAY, JAN. 29

2:17 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a house on fire on Imperial Avenue in Salton City.

11:02 a.m.: Deputies responded to a 911 call from the area of Highway 111 and Ross Road reporting a male subject screaming at an unknown person in the area. The caller advised that she could hear a voice saying “he is going to kill her.”

10:43 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a large brush fire on Mehring Road in Winterhaven.

SUNDAY, JAN. 30

12:46 a.m.: California Highway Patrol officer requested assistance from deputies with a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 86 at Desert Shore Road near Desert Shores.

8:13 a.m.: A resident of South Coral Drive in Winterhaven reported intruders hiding in the back room of his home. The subject advised that he was carrying a large piece of wood for protection.

MONDAY, JAN. 31

12:35 a.m.: A concerned citizen reported that the driver of a white Ford Fusion had hit several other vehicles and ran over somebody’s foot in the area of Correll Road and North Cherry Avenue in Heber.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

10:24 p.m.: A subject called 911 to report being chased by two vehicles on West Fifth Street. The caller reported having difficulty breathing and requested medical aid.

10:37 p.m.: A resident at an apartment building on East Seventh Street reported hearing a gunshot close by and requested that deputies check the area.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26

8:40 a.m.: Deputies responded to Holt Avenue near the Holtville Garden Apartments for reports of a male subject lying in the street.