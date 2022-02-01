GUEST COLUMN: A Democracy in Peril

The title would suggest I will be commenting on the continuous assault on the democratic principles our democratic republic relies on and the consequences of the fall of those principles; as dangerous and relevant that is, it is not that democracy I am corresponding on today.

I am a frequent contributor in the local political scene at public meetings, commissions and the dialogue of the community as an advocate for a more public process. The politics in the Imperial Valley have long been controlled by the haves at the detriment of the have nots and even as we have seen some changes from the elected officials from previous generations, we are also experiencing the old saying; the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Recent and current examples are but a small sample of what has consistently happened and is happening in the public meeting process; which further deteriorates the public confidence in the elected officials and the public process. These examples are a means to limit public engagement and one has to wonder if that may be the goal in the long run.

The public meeting process should be one of full transparency, complete context understanding and honest dialogue on all issues the elected officials and public want to hear on. What is transpiring is the limiting of information, discussion and public engagement opportunities. The most obstructive form of this limiting of democracy is when the elected official and public are denied the right to even dialogue on issues. Limiting discussion is dangerous, anti-democratic and a stifling of public input on public matters.

Within the last month and a half, I have witnessed alarming example of this tactic. On Dec. 1, two council members wanted to discuss the county of Imperial’s decision to partially rescind part of the mask mandate but the other three council members did not want to even discuss it. They voted not to have it added to the agenda and discussed publicly where people on both sides could have shared their ideas and opinions. It is appalling to see elected officials not wanting to even discuss a very relevant, current public issue in aa public setting. Their stated reason to vote down the discussion was it was “too political” a laughable supposition if it was not so dangerously wrong.

They easily could have added the agenda item for discussion and respectfully allowed the council members who asked for it to have their say, and anyone from the public as well, and then voted down the letter to the county against their recent action if that is what they so desired. By not allowing the discussion, it limited access to information to the public, it stifled honest dialogue on an issue impacting our community and displayed the type of disdain for the public that hurts democratic engagement and puts democracy in peril.

Another recent example is the recent Imperial Valley College meeting on Jan. 19 where two trustees asked to have an agenda item added for the next meeting on discussing the public comment policy they have as a board of only allowing public comments on any agenda items during the initial public comment period and not during the actual agenda item. This limits public participation and does not allow for a question and answer period with the presenters on the item that is critical to context understanding and clarification; as well as opposition views, which is critical to the democratic process.

If the dialogue is limited and controlled, it is tainted and deficient in meeting the open public meeting process even if “it meets the legal requirements” as so often stated when questioned on such issues. While it may meet the legal requirements, it does not meet the “spirit of the law.” As per their policy, a third trustee needed to say they were in favor of having the policy on the next agenda for review therefore failing. Their silence spoke volumes of their interest and respect for the public’s right to question, opine in real time and debate the issues as they are brought forth; and puts democracy in peril.

There is also the recent example of the Brawley Elementary School board having a presentation on reading scores and levels throughout the school district. While they presented the results in their numerical context, it was not interpreted/explained in the grade level context that is easily comprehensible and stated clearly to promote understanding and questioning. Instead of presenting it in an understandable manner they highlighted the positive of the report that there was a slight increase demonstrating progress. Taken out of context it was a positive report but when looked into as the level of reading comprehension it is extremely low and not a positive look into the district’s performance. By not giving an understandable to the public/non-reading specialists it limited the questions and fact-finding opportunities to then dialogue honestly on the report. These types of limiting of understanding and context explaining for full disclosure puts democracy in peril.

And currently, there is the search for the next CEO of the Imperial County. While the search was announced, not much else has been public knowledge to my knowledge. The importance of the CEO of the county may not be minimized and the public should be informed and engaged as much as possible to create the appearance in real time of respect for the search process and respect for the public to know what that process is and who is intricately involved. Without a transparent process as possible, the selection will be suspect to some members of the public who will believe in their lack of power within the public process; which puts democracy in peril.

While many view with intense scrutiny and debate the national political landscape ad nauseum, I adhere to the ideal that all politics are local and we must preserve, improve enhance and secure our local political process to be as transparent as possible, easy to engage in and be part of the solution to create an engaged and informed community. An informed community is engaged; an engaged community is informed.

Eric M. Reyes is a Brawley resident, community advocate for the underserved and organizer for Los Amigos de la Comunidad.