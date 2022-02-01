CALEXICO — The Calexico High School girls basketball team split two Imperial Valley League contests, beating crosstown rival Vincent Memorial Catholic High School, but dropping a close one in Brawley.

The Bulldogs (10-9 overall, 2-2 in IVL) scored a 60-42 victory over the Scots on Wednesday, Jan. 26, breaking open a close game at halftime with a 21-8 third quarter. Calexico led 20-19 at halftime but a huge 40-point second half helped the Bulldogs pull away for the win.

Senior Viviana Cuadras led the way for the Bulldogs with 23 points and three steals. Junior Cecilia Costa finished with 15 points, eight steals and four assists while senior Alyn Duran had seven points.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Calexico traveled to Brawley and fell to the Wildcats, 49-43. After winning the opening quarter 13-11, the Bulldogs managed just 11 points over the middle two quarters while Brawley poured in 29 points to build a 40-24 advantage.

Calexico rallied in the fourth quarter to outscore the Wildcats 19-9, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

Cuadras finished with 17 points and three steals while Costa had 12 points and three steals. Duran and junior Ashley Ramirez finished with six points each with Duran also pulling down five rebounds.

On Saturday, Jan. 29, Calexico hosted Chula Vista and dropped a thriller, 51-50, in a nonleague contest. The Bulldogs led 33-28 at halftime and held a 44-39 lead after three quarters but Chula Vista outscored Calexico 12-6 in the final quarter to steal the win.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a doubleheader against IVL-leading Imperial, traveling to face the Tigers in Imperial at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, then hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at Varner Gym in Calexico.