IVC Showcases Cutting-Edge Ag Education

IMPERIAL — Agriculture has always been the bedrock of Imperial County since the first settlers began arriving in the late 1800s, and that footing provided the foundation for the second AgTechX Ed Summit at Imperial Valley College, highlighting cutting edge local agricultural education programs.

The Jan. 26 summit featured 23 speakers with a wide range of backgrounds, from practical farming experience to working on the technology behind modern agriculture. The secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Karen Ross, was the final speaker, holding a “fireside chat,” to conclude the summit where, among many things discussed, she spoke about how COVID’s impact on the Imperial Valley affected the rest of the nation.

“One of the things that just blows people’s minds in Sacramento — this came up during all of our COVID calls that we had every day — our people started to realize what this valley does and what it means for the United States of America in the wintertime; they were blown away,” Ross said.

A small crowd sits waiting for the beginning of the AgTechX Ed Summit on Jan. 26 at Imperial Valley College. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Imperial County boasts a $2.03 billion agricultural industry, according to the most recent livestock and crop report, and is one of the few places that fresh food can be grown year round, leading the rest of the county to rely on Imperial County for fresh produce in the winter. Like many other industries, agriculture saw reduced production during the pandemic, harvesting 6.29 percent fewer acres than was harvested the previous year, meaning less food for the rest of the county.

The other 22 speakers came from around the world, though many of them were either from or worked in Imperial County. This included J.P. LaBrucherie of LaBrucherie Farms, Alex Jack of Jack Brothers Farms, Jairo Diaz of the UC Desert Research and Extension Center, former Holtville FFA member David Lopez, Dr. Michael Kanyi of IVC, and Jack Vessey of Vessey & Co. Inc.

“I was just super humbled at the opportunity that I’d be here, amongst other great people in the industry,” David Lopez, a Holtville High graduate, said after his panel.

Lopez served as the voice for young farmers who are just beginning their journey into agriculture, having served as FFA vice president for the Western Region, and he is now studying agriculture at University of California, Berkeley. Lopez, Jairo Diaz, and Dr. Michael Kanyi all sat on the same panel, “Education and Workforce Development Strategies,” discussing the importance of education within agriculture.

Jairo Diaz, director of the UC Desert Research and Extension Center, talks about the development of Farm Smart, a 20-year-old education program that operates out of Holtville, during the AgTechX Ed Summit on Jan. 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

One of the biggest challenges agriculture faces, Food and Agriculture Secretary Ross said, is a disconnect between people and how their food is produced, which she believes can be solved by starting hands on agricultural education as early as kindergarten. Ross’ description of an imagined program perfectly described a program Diaz shared during his earlier panel: Farm Smart.

Farm Smart is the UC Desert Research and Extension Center’s hands-on educational outreach program that takes visitors through the process of growing and harvesting the produce we eat every day. While they welcome groups of all age ranges, their primary focus in on elementary-age students. Farm Smart has been in operation since 2001, and over those 20 years they have had more than 168,000 people participate in their programs, according to the program website.

The conversations around agriculture education didn’t limit themselves to K-12 but were expanded to include how colleges are preparing the next generation of agricultural workers, by educating them on everything from biochemistry to robotics. Imperial County once again shined through, with Dr. Kanyi and University of Arizona’s Regional Academic Programs Manager Tanya Hodges sharing their long-standing degree program partnerships that creates a more holistic approach to modern farming.

Imperial Valley College Professor Dr. Michael Kanyi talks about the partnership that IVC has built with the University of Arizona during the AgTechX Ed Summit on Jan. 26. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“I remember the report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office, kind of calling out our degree, saying, ‘Well, this is a weird degree because it’s not engineering. And it’s not management. It’s a mix of both. And is this really going to work?’” said Hodges during the panel.

The University of Arizona Agriculture Technology and Management Agriculture Systems degrees are part of their 2+2, which has students start at IVC to take care of their general education requirements, then move to the University of Arizona Yuma campus to finish the more advanced classes. Despite being in two different states, both have actively worked together to remove barriers that prevent students from attending school, most notably by the University of Arizona waving out-of-state tuition fees for Imperial County residents.

Course work for the program ranges from economic and finance classes to plant science and chemistry. Students will be taught not only about the plants they plan to grow, but the science behind how fertilizers and pesticides work, how technology is used within agriculture, and the business skills needed to manage and operate a farm, making them far more prepared to work in the industry upon graduation.

