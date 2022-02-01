Calexico Police Briefs: Jan. 24-30

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30.

THURSDAY, JAN. 24

11:48 p.m.: An officer on patrol was flagged down and made aware of a small fire near the corner of Third Street and Rockwood Avenue. Police found a small pile of cardboard and trash that had been propped against a wall and used to set a building on fire. Fire Department personnel were unable to locate the materials used to start the fire. A witness who refused to identify himself told police that he saw a Black male subject wearing a brown sweater walking away from the fire.

FRIDAY, JAN. 25

1:11 a.m.: An unknown suspect shattered the rear passenger window of a 2012 Volkswagen Passat parked in the 800 block of East Third Street and stole a backpack containing two sets of clothing and diapers, valued at a total of $90.

7:30 p.m.: Police responded to the men’s shelter on Encinas Avenue for reports of a male subject causing a disturbance and kicking the front door while holding a beer. Officers found the man walking in the southbound lanes of Encinas Avenue, showing clear signs of intoxication. He demanded that police give him a ride to the port of entry so that he could cross into Mexico, but once there, he refused to cross the border and police determined that he was too intoxicated to care for himself and placed him into the back of a police cruiser. The individual then began to hit his forehead against the partition in the cruiser while screaming and yelling. Officers eventually had to taze him twice to get him to comply with commands to stop resisting and harming himself. The man was taken to a holding cell at the Calexico Police Department to detoxify and was eventually released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

SATURDAY, JAN. 26

5:24 a.m.: Police responded to the Starbucks on Imperial Avenue after an unknown suspect smashed both of the business’s drive-thru windows and made off with a Veritone credit card scanner valued at $200.

6:47 p.m.: Police responded to the corner of Second Street and Heffernan Avenue for reports of a male subject with a knife screaming at people in the area. Police located the subject standing in a crosswalk, playing music loudly on his phone and holding a knife in his right hand. The man, later identified as Jesus Cruz, followed police orders to turn off the music but did not comply when told to drop the knife. Officers at the scene noted that Cruz appeared to be in a trance. Cruz eventually placed the knife in a sheath and officers were able to force him to the ground and place him in handcuffs. Cruz was taken to the Calexico Police Department and charged with resisting arrest. He was later released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

SUNDAY, JAN. 27

9:23 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a trashcan on fire in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue. Firefighters extinguished the flames and were able to determine that the fire had been intentionally set. Footage from a security camera in the area showed a dark-skinned male subject in a blue “L.A.” hat, gray jacket, black shirt and blue jeans reaching into the trashcan and lighting a piece of cardboard on fire before fleeing the area.

11:57 a.m.: A home on the 1000 block of Desert View Street was reported to have been burglarized while the owner was away in Mexicali. All of the home’s rooms had been ransacked and several items were stolen including several televisions and laptop computers.