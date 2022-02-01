BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs’ Win Streak at 5

EL CENTRO — The Calexico High School boys basketball team ran its winning streak to five games with an 83-43 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High here on Monday, Jan. 31.

Since suffering their only IVL loss to Central on Jan. 18, the Bulldogs (12-5 overall, 4-1 in IVL) have beaten Holtville, Brawley and Southwest in IVL play and Palm Springs and Palm Desert in nonleague action. Calexico has won 11 of its last 12 games dating back to early December.

“Since that loss we’ve been able to learn from it and become a better team,” said Hugo Estrada, Calexico’s fourth-year head coach. “It’s important to learn from your mistakes, make adjustments and move forward. Against Southwest we had a good team effort and everyone who stepped on the court played well.”

Against the Eagles on Monday, Jan. 31, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 25-10 lead after the first quarter and led 50-23 at halftime.

Calexico senior Aaron Tabarez led the way with 25 points, six assists and five steals, while fellow senior Julian Beltran had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Andres Tabarez had 11 points, four assists and four steals while senior Christian Bravo added eight points and eight rebounds. Junior Landon Blaisdell also had eight points for the Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Calexico blew out Holtville 88-43 in IVL action, getting 23 points from Aaron Tabarez to go along with seven assists and seven steals.

Beltran added 14 points while Andres Tabarez had 11 points. Bravo and junior Cesar Castro had eight points each for the Bulldogs.

Calexico traveled to Brawley on Thursday, Jan. 27, and scored a 73-49 IVL win over the Wildcats. Andres Tabarez led the team with 18 points while Beltran finished with 15.

Aaron Tabarez had 13 points, six assists and five steals against Brawley, while junior Aidan Carrasco finished with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Castro finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs.

On Friday, Jan. 29, Calexico hosted Palm Desert in a nonleague matchup and scored a 50-42 victory. It was again Aaron Tabarez doing most of the damage with 22 points, five assists and five steals. Beltran had 15 points and Andres Tabarez had eight points.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a rematch with Central Union High set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, in Varner Gym on the Calexico campus. The game will be streamed live on Valley Sports Network for those who can’t make it to the game.

Calexico will travel to Yuma to face Kofa High in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 and then host Southwest at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, in an IVL matchup.