EL CENTRO — The eldest among this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Committee’s Stone of Hope Award honorees was 87-year-old Carmelita Thames, who attended the long-closed Dunbar Elementary, the city of Imperial’s school for African American students before the end of segregation.

Neither her age nor the discrimination the Imperial resident experienced as a child has dimmed the dedication to her community or her love for her city, as she continues to work within her community through her church with the same focus on service and social justice that she and the 11 other honorees have displayed over the past year.

“I am so grateful for this award … I just love the Imperial Valley and the city of Imperial and the people in it. They have a different kind of heart,” said Thames as she thanked the committee for the award.

Nine of the dozen recipients, current and former Imperial Valley residents, attended the Stone of Hope Award ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 29 on the second floor of La Resaca Restaurant in El Centro, celebrating the life and works of King by honoring those who are following in his footsteps. The work done by the honorees was as varied as their backgrounds.

Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña (left) and Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo bury the hatchet over a prior confrontation during the Stone of Hope Awards ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 29 in El Centro. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Brother and sister, Luis and Daniela Flores of Calexico were among those honored for their work helping to found the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, with which they were able to help set up COVID vaccination clinics for hard-to-reach populations and perform mental health surveys of farmworkers in Imperial County and Mexicali through their partnerships with Salud Sin Fronteras.

Albert Bazan was also honored for his 23 years of work as a volunteer tennis coach for the Imperial Valley Tennis Association. He was nominated by a former student, who was only identified as Ana, for his lasting impact on her life. Beside him was Brawley City Council member Ramon Castro, honored for his work bringing awareness to the veterans’ issues and specifically the issue of the deportation of veterans by walking from San Diego to Texas. He hopes to walk from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. Also beside them was Central Union High School District Trustee Diahna Garcia Ruiz, a longtime Heber resident dedicated to serving her community who was honored for her work through her non-profit Proyecto Heber.

Ramon Castro (left) and Albert Bazan (right) listen to William B. Gould IV during his keynote speech during the Stone of Hope Awards ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 29. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“For my work to be connected with someone like Dr. Martin Luther King, it’s just, wow,” said Castro as he thanked those who chose him for the award.

Stella Jimenez and Marva Walker II were both among those who were honored as well. Jimenez was being recognized for her work as through MANA de Imperial Valley, Planned Parenthood, WomanHaven, and as a local field representative for Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, whereas Walker II was honored for her community service and her youth-aimed business, Next Level Gaming.

Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña was also honored during the ceremony for his social justice work within the city of Calexico. Beside him was the youngest honoree, 21-year-old Annaka Penner-Smith, for her work as a social justice artist and poet. So far, Penner-Smith has authored and illustrated four books of poetry and two children’s books, all while she is studying early childhood development at Imperial Valley College.

As the awards were being handed out, including a small marble Stone of Hope, a medal, certificates from both Congressman Juan Vargas and Assembly member Garcia, and bracelets for the women honorees, Imperial County District Supervisor Ray Castillo awarded Ureña the certificate from Congressman Vargas and the two buried the hatchet on a disagreement that occurred at a past Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Raul is one of the most passionate young men I have ever met … Raul, you’ll go far in legislation I think,” Castillo said during the ceremony.

The keynote speaker for the awards, William B. Gould IV, is no stranger to social justice work, as he was the first Black professor at Stanford Law School. At 85 years old, he still actively teaches at the Stanford Law, along with speaking around the nation about his book, “Diary of a Contraband: The Civil War Passage of a Black Sailor.” This book was the publication of the diary of his great-grandfather, William B. Gould, an escaped slave who served in the Union Navy during the Civil War.

William B. Gould IV encourages the recipients of the Stone of Hope Awards to continue to be the foot soldiers of the social justice movements during the Stone of Hope Awards ceremony on Saturday, Jan 29. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Gould’s speech focused on the importance of everyday people, which he referred to as foot soldiers, in social justice movements. According to Gould, it is the everyday people, much like the honorees, who make the changes in communities that leaders like Martin Luther King preach about.

“You, the honorees, who have done so much to better not only yourselves, but your family, our neighbors, your society and county… you honor Martin Luther King and what we hope will be the new traditions of this century and 2022,” Gould said to the honorees during his keynote speech.

The awards ceremony included the national anthem performed by Natalia Lorenzo and “Lift Every Voice” performed by Carmelia “Toot” Bell. Toot also performed the music for the rest of the ceremony, performing a wide range of songs as attendees to the ceremony were served lunch. After lunch, attendees were treated to a performance from local praise dancers “Hijas de Zion.”

The ceremony ended with a song that summed up the meaning of the Stone of Hope award, “Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” by Diana Ross. As the song played, attendees were encouraged to reach out to the other attendees, as they felt comfortable to do so, and take their hand as everyone sang together, ending with a sense of togetherness and strength for all the Imperial Valley.