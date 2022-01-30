EL CENTRO — Since becoming homeless in El Centro about five months ago, Jeff Simpson has spent part of his days cleaning up trash and debris from the ground nearby wherever he sleeps.

The morning of Friday, Jan. 28, the 26-year-old former San Diego resident was tending to his routine in front of the Old Post Office Pavilion in El Centro.

As he busied himself disposing of the trash and packing up his belongings into a rolling suitcase, he was approached by local volunteers participating in Imperial County’s annual Point-In-Time Count, which is part of the federal government’s nationwide effort to count the number of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness.

The encounter allowed Simpson to share how he had arrived in the Valley several years back to work with his grandfather and father’s painting business in Brawley.

After the untimely death of his father, Simpson soon found himself without a job or a place to live, forcing him to find housing where he could, including a motel that burned through his unemployment insurance benefits.

Since he’s been sleeping on the streets, Simpson said he has found it challenging to secure work, even though he’s a trained chef, as well as access support services that could potentially help shelter and feed him.

“I have to risk my freedom every day going into stores stealing food and clothes just to survive,” Simpson said. “It sucks. I hate it.”

After having shared his story with the local Point-In-Time Count volunteers, they in turn urged Simpson to consult a resource packet they gave him that contained the contact information for local resources and service providers that he could access and potentially benefit from.

Imperial County Social Services Assistant Director Paula Llanas speaks with former San Diego resident Jeff Simpson as part of the county’s annual participation in the nationwide Point-In-Time Count in El Centro on Friday, Jan. 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

In varying degrees, similar exchanges between local volunteers and individuals experiencing homelessness played out throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday. Some 115 volunteers fanned out from Ocotillo to the Palo Verde area to conduct the annual survey, which was scheduled to continue in the Slabs the morning of Saturday, Jan. 29.

Friday’s event got underway about 6 a.m., at a time when homeless individuals can often still be found at the site where they have chosen to spend the night.

Volunteers were grouped into small teams that included a dedicated driver, survey taker and support personnel, which typically consisted of a law enforcement official.

A major premise of the count is to help identify what gaps in services may exist and what the needs of the homeless community are, said county Social Services Assistant Director Paula Llanas, who was assigned to conduct surveys in one of five separate areas that the city of El Centro was divided into for the count.

Typically, individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to call 2-1-1, the county’s homeless hotline operated by the nonprofit 211 San Diego, to have their needs assessed and to receive referrals for further services, Llanas said.

“The resources are there, the opportunities are there,” she said

What remains more of a challenge for the county is finding temporary and permanent housing for individuals who want to transition away from living on the streets, or a shelter or transitional housing, Llanas said.

Yet, the county’s allocation of state rapid rehousing program funds has brought some relief to the situation, as did other sheltering and housing measures undertaken by the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care, through its partnerships with local stakeholders.

Some of those rehousing strategies allowed individuals to also seek treatment for substance or alcohol use disorders or reunite with family.

“There were other things that we did that were very unique in the last couple of years,” Llanas said.

About 15 organizations took part in Friday’s count. Some of those entities included the city of El Centro, the county and its Social Services and Probation departments, Imperial Valley College, Campesinos Unidos, Brown Bag Coalition, Sister Evelyn Mourey Center, Spread the Love Charity, El Centro and Brawley police departments, as well as members of the California National Guard.

Yet, in spite of the Point-In-Time Count volunteers’ best efforts, it isn’t likely to capture a true accounting of the county’s homeless population, said Deputy County Executive Officer Esperanza Colio, who joined Llanas to survey an area of El Centro that was bound by Main Street on the north, Ross Avenue on the south, Eighth Street to the west, and extended past Dogwood Avenue to the east.

A volunteer assisting with the county’s annual participation in the nationwide Point-In-Time Count donates a gift bag to a woman residing at a makeshift encampment near Orange Avenue and Third Street in El Centro on Friday, Jan. 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Colio said she suspects that the pandemic resulted in a number of permanent job losses that in turn prevented individuals and families from paying rent, and which ultimately led to them becoming homeless.

Those people may be residing with relatives or friends, but they can technically still be considered homeless, Colio said.

“We’re not really going to have a count of all the homeless,” she said.

A tally of the number of homeless individuals was not immediately available following Friday’s count. The compiled data must first be analyzed by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development before it can be made publicly available, the county Social Services Department stated.

In 2020, the last year for which data is available for unsheltered individuals, the county reported 1,334 people. In 2021, the county did undertake a survey of sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness, and reported a total of 60. That figure stood at 163 in 2020, according to information shared by Social Services.

The Point-In-Time questionnaire asks respondents for some personal information, as well as the individual’s experiences with being homeless, and whether they may have disabilities, served in the armed forces or been a victim of a crime that contributed to their homelessness.

In the event an individual chooses not to participate, volunteers will simply document the encounter with the person, which is then added to the overall tally. Similarly, if an encampment is encountered but no persons are visible, volunteers will often count the number of shopping carts present to help determine a count, officials said.

Jonathan Costa was sitting among his personal belongings in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue when he was approached by Point-In-Time volunteers on Friday. He, too, was among the more forthcoming individuals who volunteered information about themselves and their situation as part of the survey.

Costa, a native of the Champaign-Urbana area of Illinois, has been experiencing homelessness again since his recent release from prison. He said he originally came to Imperial County about 20 years ago in search of his mother, who he eventually found living on the streets in El Centro.

Though she had refused his assistance to help, he said he was eventually able to find shelter and employment in the San Diego area before returning to the Valley, where things quickly fell apart for him. Nor have things gotten any better, despite his past attempts to get help and others’ repeated reminders that assistance is just a phone call away.

“Everybody always tells me that, but I don’t seem to get any help,” said Costa, a U.S. Army veteran. “It sucks when you’ve served your country and you get treated like crap.”