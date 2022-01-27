CALEXICO — At a time when sneaker art has commanded tens of thousands of dollars at auction houses like Sotheby’s and customized cleats are the norm on NFL sidelines, Calexico’s Jamie Chew is riding the wave of an art movement that is rising in popularity.

A sports superfan with 25 years under her belt at the Calexico Recreation Department, “Coach Chewie,” as she’s known by most, has been expressing her artistic side more over the last few years.

Chew is a self-described “low key” artist who has been drawing, sketching, painting and even doing calligraphy work for friends and school organizations who have learned of her talent. But these days, as the COVID-19 pandemic has seriously curtailed the full extent of the Recreation Department’s on-the-court activities (Chew’s title is sports coordinator), Coach has spent a lot more time with a paint brush and less time with a basketball.

For extended periods since March 2020, Coach Chewie has led quite a few virtual art classes for Calexico youths of all ages. The Recreation Department recently released its winter/spring class schedule, and Chew and her seemingly limitless energy is leading seven of the workshops including, “Sketching with Chew,” a “Chews from the Heart” workshop and a “Wearable Art” workshop.

These art programs are dedicated to enhancing access to the arts for local youths. Chew teaches sketching and several workshops dedicated to painting on nontraditional wearable canvases like shoes and jackets.

Jamie Chew (red shirt), sports coordinator and art instructor with the Calexico Recreation Department, works with youths participating in her shoe art class at the Calexico community center in early January. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

If one goes on Pinterest and types in sneaker painting, an infinite number or hits will be the source of inspiration to bring to the next “Custom Kickz” workshop led by Chew. Unlike “Chews from the Heart,” “Custom Kickz” is a workshop where you get to keep the shoes you worked on.

What is “Chews from the Heart”? It’s Coach Chewie’s first foray in locally based giving through her own foundation, which had its birth in the ashes of another charitable organization she was working with by providing hand-drawn shoes for ill children.

Chew found an organization online called Peach Neet Feet from New Mexico that was arranging for children with terminal illnesses to receive a pair of shoes with their choice of drawing painted on them by a volunteer artist at no cost. The organization was set up to send shoes to the artist, the artist then completed the painting on the shoes, and the shoes were shipped to the child.

“It felt good to do it, so I set myself a goal to do one to two (pairs) a month,” Chew said.

But in May 2020, the New Mexico company shut down and left Chew wondering if she could do the same for local families. The idea for Chews from the Heart was born at that moment.

Chew decided to start a workshop where students could come in and paint a pair of shoes that would be donated once complete. She wants to create a nonprofit organization where the project can accept donations for supplies.

Some of Jamie Chew’s hand-painted shoes are displaying on a table at the Calexico community center in early January. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Currently 14 pairs of shoes are being painted in one of her Rec Department workshops that will go to children chosen by the Cancer Resource Center of the Desert. “Chews Color Crusaders,” the group of students who volunteer to paint the shoes, are not only practicing their art skills but are also learning that part of being part of the community is giving back to it.

Chew has learned in Calexico that just because a person has sports in their job title, their job won’t be limited to that. She has seen her responsibilities shift over time.

“You have to stay flexible,” she said one evening earlier in January as she handed sets of paint and brushes to young artists working on pairs of canvas shoes.

And so do her students. Youths who normally would only be interested in sports have made the leap into Chew’s art workshops. “There are hidden talents in everyone,” Chew said, “and it’s cool to see a basketball player realize they can draw.”

Imperial Valley College student Citlali (she did not give her last name) considers Chew’s impact on her to be the most significant in her life. So much so that she considers Coach Chewie her mentor and hopes to one day be of service to the community like Chew.

While working for the Rec Department, Chew earned her bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University-Imperial Valley in 1999, the same year she became a permanent full-time employee.

“I wanted to be a P.E. teacher, but I didn’t know how to swim, and it was a requirement, so I went into general teaching,” Chew said. “But I think there is a reason for things happening and I am meant to be here at the Recreation Department.”