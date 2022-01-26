HOLTVILLE — The city of Holtville began the process of updating its website to be compliant with state requirements allowing accessibility to people with disabilities.

In 2017, the state passed Assembly Bill 434, which requires local governments to provide website accessibility services for those with disabilities, such as translations into Braille for the blind. The requirement for the services began in 2019, but the law included a two-year lead-in period to begin the development of the websites, and during that time the city searched for the best option to comply with the law.

“As a city in California, we are expected to comply with the referenced (American with) Disabilities Act, and have the ability for the deaf, for instance, (and) to have Braille translation on the machines, that they own spoken word for the blind, etc. And the new websites also have that capability and functionality,” Holtville City Manager Nick Wells said during the City Council meeting on Monday, Jan 24.

The City Council passed a resolution authorizing Wells to execute a contract with Conveyor Group of Imperial to redesign the site.

In investigating the issue, city staff found that Conveyor could provide the technological advances and services needed to comply with state and federal accessibility laws at a significantly cheaper price than what they are currently paying.

Holtville initially started to develop those services with its current website provider, Code Exxperts, but discovered that the price to update the website was “extremely excessive,” according to the council report by Wells on Thursday, Jan. 20, leading the city to look for a new company. They found their new company in Imperial-based marketing firm, Conveyor Group.

Holtville Mayor Mike Pacheco (right) and Mayor Pro Tem Ginger Ward review the different prices of website update proposals during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We went out and looked at a couple of different providers … to do the redesign. There was a bit of a savings between what we’re paying now and what we would (pay) when moving on to one of the respondents, and Conveyor Group was considerably less expensive on an annual basis,” Wells said during council meeting.

The city pays $5,400 annually for web services with Code Exxperts. Code Exxperts proposed an update to their site that would reduce that price, with the firm charging the city $2,160 annually with an additional $600 annual fee for web maintenance. The cost to develop the site is a one-time fee of $6,400, bringing the cost of starting the new website to $8,560 in the first year, then $2,760 for subsequent years.

This cost is less than current prices, but it still was not enough to compete with Conveyor Group.

Conveyor Group alternatively offered a more expensive one-time development cost of $7,505, but a significantly cheaper annual cost of only $408, with the maintenance fee only costing $480. The total cost for Conveyor Group’s website will be $7,913 for the first year and only $888 for each subsequent year thereafter.

With this change in company, the city is set up to reduce its annual cost for website hosting by $4,512 for a far superior website. The new website will have the ADA- compliant features along with the ability for the site to respond to the variety of different devices now used to access websites, like phones or tablets, at this lower price, Wells said.

Aside from the cost savings, Wells highlighted that not only was Conveyor Group cheaper that Code Exxperts it was also far better reviewed by other local organizations who use Conveyor’s services.

“Staff has had no significant complaints working with Code Exxperts in the past, other than a fairly exorbitant monthly fee for a very minimal amount of service performed,” Wells stated in his report. “Conveyor Group works with several local agencies, including the City of Calipatria, (Imperial County Transportation Commission), IV Transit, the IV Film Commission, etc. A cursory check with principles in those entities ranged from no complaints to rave reviews. Each said that Conveyor is very responsive to requests.”