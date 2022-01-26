CAMARENA CORNER: Zip Books are Back!

CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library is glad to announce that the Zip Books grant program is back.

The library received funding from the California State Library to continue offering this service. The purpose of the Zip books program is to provide library patrons with quick access to books and audiobooks that are not available through the library without having to wait for a book to be borrowed through the regular interlibrary loan process.

This program develops a patron-driven collection approach resulting in a collection more closely matched to the needs of the local community.

What that means is, Camarena Library card holders may request up to five books or audiobooks at a time, and if those specific items are not available in the library’s collection, the items are purchased through Amazon and sent directly to the user’s home. Library users may keep the items for 28 days before returning them to the library, resulting in a patron-driven collection.

The form to request items may be accessed online at https://calexicolibrary.org/zipbooks or picked up from the library. Complete forms may be emailed to library@calexico.ca.gov or turned in to library staff.

This project is supported in whole or in part by funding provided by the state, administered by the California State Library.

Lizeth Legaspi is library manager at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. The phone number is 760-768-2170 and the library can be reached via email at library@calexico.ca.gov . Visit the library online at calexicolibrary.org or in Spanish https://spanish.calexicolibrary.org