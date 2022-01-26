Calexico Police Briefs: Jan. 17-24

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Jan. 17 through Jan. 24.

MONDAY, JAN. 17

3:10 p.m.: Juan Carlos Davila was arrested at the Calexico West Port of Entry for an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for injuring a spouse or cohabitant and for making criminal threats.

9:09 p.m.: Officers patrolling the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue contacted the owner of a white Dodge Journey double-parked at Jack-In-The-Box. Police were familiar with the vehicle’s owner and based on previous encounters, asked for permission to conduct a search of the vehicle’s interior. The individual consented to the search and stated that he didn’t have any illegal contraband inside. Officers located a used glass pipe in the center console containing a white residue suspect to be methamphetamine. He was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and released at the scene on a promise to appear in court Feb. 8.

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

5:43 a.m.: The owners of La Lonchera Restaurant in the 200 block of Avenida Campillo reported that an unknown suspect shattered the front door of the business and made off with the cash register, which did not contain any money.

8 a.m.: A resident of the 300 block of C.K. Clarke Street reported that an unknown suspect had shattered the rear passenger side window of her 2018 Chevy Equinox and stole the vehicle’s registration papers, two bags of coins, a set of keys and a Dell Latitude laptop computer that belongs to Enrique Camarena Junior High School.

3:09 p.m.: A resident of the 300 block of Sherman Street contacted police to report that an unknown suspect had shattered the rear passenger window of her 2012 Hyundai Elantra and stolen her SENTRI Traveler’s Card and a Sun Community Mastercard debit card. The victim later provided police with video footage of the suspect from a nearby business that showed him to be a young Hispanic man with a thin mustache and goatee.

6:46 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a vehicle theft that had just occurred in the 300 block of Camacho Street. An officer located the vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Silverado, traveling south on Imperial Avenue at a high rate of speed. Police lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Sixth Street. The vehicle was located a short time later in a parking lot at the corner of Heffernan Avenue and Third Street and police saw a suspect wearing a white jacket and dark pants fleeing the scene.

8:24 p.m.: A black and blue Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Encinas Avenue.

9 p.m.: A female subject at the Calexico Police Department front counter reported that her Louis Vuitton Dauphine handbag was stolen from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 300 block of C.K. Clarke Street. The handbag was valued at $2,360. The thieves also took a Chase debit card, a vaccination card and $150 in cash.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

2:07 a.m.: Police responded to a structure fire at an abandoned residence in the 900 block of Heber Avenue. Calexico Fire Department personnel extinguished the flames and stated that they believed it to be an arson fire.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

5:37 a.m.: Police responded to a structure fire at an abandoned residence in the 1000 block of Rockwood Avenue. Calexico Fire Department personnel extinguished the flames and stated that they believed it to be an arson fire.

5:45 a.m.: A state Department of Transportation supervisor visited the Calexico Police Department front counter to report that an unknown suspect had stolen Caltrans surveying equipment from a locked Caltrans vehicle parked at the Holiday Inn Express on Scaroni Avenue. The equipment stolen was valued at approximately $5,095.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

12:14 a.m.: An anonymous caller reported that a subject with a screwdriver was trying to break into a business in the 100 block of Second Street. Police responded to the location and found a subject matching the suspect description at the corner of Second Street and Rockwood Avenue. The subject consented to a search which revealed a used methamphetamine pipe in a zipped compartment in the man’s backpack. The subject was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and promised to appear in court Feb. 28.

2:53 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a trash bin on fire in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue. Officers found three fully involved dumpsters burning in an alleyway that had spread to the basement of a nearby abandoned building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze but were not able to locate the materials used to start the fire.

9:57 a.m.: Police conducted a welfare check after receiving reports of a male subject laying on a sidewalk in the area of Eighth Street and Imperial Avenue. As police were arriving, the male subject, later identified as Christopher Gomez, got up and began to leave the area. Seeing that the man was in good health, police also began to leave the area but observed Gomez urinating in a nearby alleyway in full view of vehicles on Imperial Avenue, a violation of Calexico City Ordinance 8.34.010. An officer attempted contact with Gomez but he finished urinating and began to walk away, refusing to comply with commands that he stop. Gomez then began to throw punches at the officer. The officer deployed a taser and was able to get Gomez into handcuffs and placed in a patrol car. Gomez was taken to the Calexico Police Department and charged with battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest. He was later released on a promise to appear in court later that day.

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

2:11 a.m.: An unknown suspect shattered the front door of Rokas Jeans, a business located in the 100 block of Heffernan Avenue, and took six dozen pairs of men’s boxer shorts and six dozen pairs of “Spak” men’s socks. The merchandise was valued at $120.

3:07 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a fire behind 34 E. Second St. Officers found a piece of folded cardboard burning that had damaged a 10-foot section of paint on a nearby building. No witnesses or suspect information was located.

8:44 p.m.: Police responded to a dumpster fire behind the Food-4-Less store on Birch Street. No witnesses or suspect information was located.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

8:06 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a fire at Linda’s Fashions, a store in the 100 block of E. Second Street. Officers found thick black smoke coming from the business along with a steady flame engulfing merchandise inside the store. The business owners told police that they had arrived to open the store to find a male subject inside and a small fire burning. The suspect fled the scene and the owners stayed to try to extinguish the flames. They told police that the suspect had been wearing items from the store that they would be able to identify if he was found. Fire Department personnel deemed the fire arson and said that an unknown type of accelerant was used. The store owners that at least $80,000 in damages were caused to their merchandise alone.