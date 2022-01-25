Brawley Council Member to Make IID Div. 3 Run

BRAWLEY — Brawley City Council member Ramon Castro has announced his candidacy for the Division 3 seat of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors.

Castro is running for James Hanks’ seat, whose term expires in December 2022.

“IID is the organization that can affect the lives out here the most,” Castro said to the Calexico Chronicle. “It has an immediate impact on the people, the county, the ratepayers, whether it’s water transfers or the energy cost adjustment.”

Ramon Castro, Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 candidate

The IID’s ECA is calculated monthly, both increasing and decreasing from time to time, to account for fluctuations in market prices.

Castro is a Marine Corps veteran, an electrician, and operates a home inspection company. He was elected to the Brawley City Council in 2020.

He is best known locally — and nationally — for his walk across the from border that started on the beach in San Diego on June 28 and ended around 45 days later in Brownsville, Texas, to bring attention to the plight of deported military vets.

Castro, who was working on behalf of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative as part of “Walk the Line: A March to Bring Our Deported Veterans Home,” garnered national and regional headlines along the way.

“There are so many issues that you have to balance the needs and the actual resources,” Castro said. “Regardless where you stand, when you represent the people, you will get some of what you want.”

IID’s Division 3 encompasses Brawley, Calipatria, and Niland, some of the most disadvantaged communities in the Imperial Valley, and, potentially, the most rich in resources.

The IID has the largest historical allotment of water from the Colorado River. The Salton Sea area sits atop millions of metric tons of lithium in its geothermal brine, and companies, government officials, and agencies are working to tap into that resource.

Castro said he worries that business interests and investors will be the loudest voices at the table, and that the “little people” will not be heard.

“We need to protect our water rights — no more water transfers. We need to distribute water in a just manner, it needs to be fair,” Castro said. “People in Niland and Calipat are paying astronomical prices to private entities distributing common resources. I’m afraid same will happen with lithium. Everyone will come in, take their share and nothing will be left for people here.”

Electricity rates need to be calculated more equitably as well, he continued.

“We need to address the summer electricity rates (when) kids are home from school and teachers are not working. A huge segment of the population isn’t working, and we end up jacking prices of electricity. It’s either that or rolling blackouts.”

Brawley City Council member and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Roman Castro raises his walking stick over his head as he crosses the Texas state line over the summer as part of border walk to raise awareness for deported veterans. | PHOTO COURTESY OF RAMON CASTRO

Castro said he was not concerned about the infighting or personal attacks that characterize the current IID board, and that he has dealt with much worse.

“Nothing is scarier than Saddam Hussein making missiles rain on you. I was in Kuwait during the Iraq war. He bombed us for two weeks straight. This is child’s play (in comparison).”

“I don’t engage in those public displays of affection,” he said of the personal attacks. “I’m good at negotiating, reaching out and making sure we stay at a professional level. I’ve had disagreements with my peers, my colleagues (on the Brawley City Council), but we managed to settle them and discuss them without disrespecting each other.”

Castro said he was aware that IID elections can be bruising, and that directors are under heavy scrutiny from local and outside interests.

“I’m not receiving money from private parties or interests. They contribute to campaigns and expect a return on investment. I’m here to represent the farm community and the whole community. Everything I’m going to do is going to be a win-win for everyone,” he said.