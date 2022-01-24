CALEXICO — The Calexico High School boys soccer team dominated the first round of Imperial Valley League action, going a perfect 3-0 against its league rivals, and the Bulldogs tossed in a nonleague win last week to make it a spotless 4-0.

The Bulldogs (10-7-2 overall, 3-0 in IVL) pitched shutouts against Holtville (9-0), Brawley (6-0) and Southwest (1-0) and defeated rival Central Union 3-1. Calexico is riding a six-game winning streak as the second round of IVL action gets underway.

“We are finally getting a full, healthy team out there and we are starting to reap the benefits of playing that tough schedule at the beginning of the season,” said Javier Bernal, Calexico’s longtime head coach. “We’re also now playing local competition and we know them well.”

In the IVL opener at Holtville on Jan. 18, the Bulldogs dominated the Vikings 9-0. Calexico put up six goals in the first half and cruised home for the easy win.

Senior Jesse Nunez scored three goals to lead the Bulldogs while junior Roger Cabrera added two goals against the Vikings. Sophomore Eduardo Tavera, senior Pedro Cruz, senior Daniel Benitez and sophomore Jamian Gascon all had one goal for Calexico.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Bulldogs traveled to Warne Field in Brawley and blanked the Wildcats 6-0. Cabrera and senior Brandon Galvan had two goals each, while Nunez and junior Luis Martinez had one goal each.

Calexico hosted Central Union on Friday, Jan. 21 and scored a 3-1 victory over the Spartans. Two first-half goals gave the Bulldogs the lead they needed to hold off the Spartans.

Nunez had two goals and Cabrera netted one.

Holtville High School senior Ramon Camacho tries to keep possession of the ball while holding off Calexico High School senior Pedro Cruz (18) during their Imperial Valley League match in Holtville on Tuesday, Jan. 18. | RODRIGO BUENROSTRO PHOTO

“We saw a different speed and different technique in San Diego early in the season and it has rubbed off on our guys and you can see that we play at a different speed,” Bernal said. “It’s part of my master plan to see these tough teams early knowing that we could see one or two of them come playoff time.”

The Bulldogs compete in CIF-San Diego Section Division I and the tough early schedule that saw them go 0-5-1 at one point, is designed to prepare them for the playoffs, which will get underway in mid-February.

“Our goal is of course to win the league, but we want to get that first home game and do well and get into the quarterfinals and see what happens from there,” Bernal said.

Calexico closed out its perfect week with a 1-0 road win over Southwest in El Centro on Saturday, Jan. 22. Cabrera was the only player to find the net as the Eagles kept things close with the Bulldogs.

Throughout the week the Bulldogs got outstanding defensive play from Martinez and sophomore John Patino. The goalkeeping of Aguirre and sophomore Antonio Cruz was also a key factor to the Calexico success.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a 6 p.m. home matchup with Southwest on Tuesday, Jan. 25, followed by a 6 p.m. home meeting with Holtville on Thursday, Jan. 27. All home matches are played at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus.